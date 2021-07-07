ISSN 2330-717X
Thursday, July 8, 2021

Eurasia Review

A Journal of Analysis and News

An EA-18G Growler electronic attack aircraft, attached to the “Shadowhawks” of Electronic Attack Squadron 141, launches from the flight deck of aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan during flight operations in the Arabian Sea, July 2, 2021. The Ronald Reagan Carrier Strike Group is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations and providing airpower to protect U.S. and coalition forces as they conduct drawdown operations from Afghanistan. Photo Credit: Navy Seaman Oswald Felix Jr.

Pentagon Says US To Maintain Robust Over-The-Horizon Capability For Afghanistan If Needed

DoD News 0 Comments

By

By David Vergun

Following the safe and orderly drawdown of forces and equipment from Afghanistan by the end of August, the Defense Department plans to maintain robust over-the-horizon capability if needed, the Pentagon press secretary said.

John F. Kirby held a press briefing Tuesday, discussing Afghanistan support and assistance to the Department of Homeland Security at the Southwest border, as well as other topics.

As for the over-the-horizon capability, Kirby said DOD is in active discussions with the State Department regarding the nature of what that capability will be. He mentioned that there’s a carrier strike group in the region and facilities throughout the Middle East that could be useful if needed.

“Our commitment to the future of a stable and secure Afghanistan has not changed. It’s just going to look different. We’re just not going to be on the ground the way we are now,” he said.

Kirby also discussed other bilateral activities with Afghanistan.

There are still contractors in Afghanistan providing support to their security forces and air force, he said. “We are actively working [on ways] in which that contract support can be done remotely or virtually or even physically outside the country.”

There was coordination with Afghan leaders, both in government as well as in the Afghan security forces, about the eventual turnover of Bagram Airfield, the seventh and final base that the U.S. turned over to Afghan National Security Forces, he noted.

The U.S. Central Command provided a press release on the withdrawal of U.S. forces from Afghanistan.

As of July 5, DOD has retrograded the equivalent of approximately 984 C-17 aircraft- loads of material out of Afghanistan and has turned over nearly 17,074 pieces of equipment to the Defense Logistics Agency for disposition, the release stated, noting that 90% of the entire withdrawal process has been completed.

In other news, Kirby said Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III has approved a request from the Department of Homeland Security to extend DOD support to Customs and Border Protection on the Southwest U.S. border with Mexico into fiscal year 2022.

The department will provide up to 3,000 personnel to support DHS through the end of September 2022. The majority of these will be federalized National Guard personnel under the command and control of the U.S. Northern Command.

