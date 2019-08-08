Iran Says It Will Unveil Advanced Homegrown Missile System This Month

By Tasnim News Agency

Iranian Defense Minister Brigadier General Amir Hatami said the domestically-made long-range air defense missile system “Bavar-373” will be unveiled later this month.

Speaking to the Tasnim News Agency on Wednesday, Brigadier General Hatami said the state-of-the-art air defense system will be unveiled on the National Day of the Defense Industry, which falls on August 22 this year.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a cabinet session earlier in the day, he had said that the Defense Ministry would put on display some of the latest air defense achievements of the country on the occasion of the National Day of the Defense Industry.

He added that “very good news” about the country’s air defense power will be heard on August 22.

A distinguishing feature of Bavar-373 is its vertical launching system with square launchers, mostly used for air defense on warships.

Bavar-373 uses a long-range, phased array fire-control radar, dubbed Me’raj-4.

The air defense system employs three different types of missiles to hit targets at various altitudes.

Iranian military technicians have in recent years made great headways in manufacturing a broad range of indigenous equipment, making the armed forces self-sufficient in the arms sphere.

Tehran has always assured other nations that its military might poses no threat to regional countries, saying that the Islamic Republic’s defense doctrine is entirely based on deterrence.