Thursday, August 8, 2019
Balkan region. Photo Credit: RFE/RL Macedonia Serbia Kosovo Montenegro bosnia

Balkan region. Photo Credit: RFE/RL

Macedonia: Court Rejects Extradition Of Kosovar War Crimes Suspect To Serbia

(RFE/RL) — A court in North Macedonia has rejected a Serbian extradition request for a former member of the Kosovo Liberation Army accused of war crimes.

The Basic Criminal Court in Skopje said on August 7 that after reviewing the documentation, it ruled that conditions for Tomor Morina’s extradition had not been met.

Morina will remain in detention pending a decision by the Supreme Court on the case, the court said.

The ethnic Albanian was detained on July 24 at the Blace border crossing between North Macedonia and Kosovo under a Serbian Interpol arrest warrant.

He is suspected of involvement in atrocities against civilians during Serbia’s 1999 crackdown against ethnic Albanian rebels in Kosovo — then a Serbian province.

Morina denies the charges and is fighting extradition.

Kosovo’s ambassador to North Macedonia has warned that if the man is extradited to Serbia, it would have a negative impact on relation between Pristina and Skopje.

RFE/RL journalists report the news in 21 countries where a free press is banned by the government or not fully established.

