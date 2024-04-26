Secretary General Takes To The Skies To Thank Germany For Its Contributions To NATO

By Eurasia Review

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg took to the skies in a German Eurofighter on Thursday (25 April 2024) as part of his visit to the 73 Tactical Air Wing at Laage Air Base in Germany.

Mr Stoltenberg called his flight “a great experience,” adding the Laage Airbase is “important for NATO, because what they do from here is to educate the best pilots in the world and also to support the different air policing missions, which is important in a more challenging security environment.”

During his press conference with Lieutenant General Ingo Gerhartz, Chief of the German Air Force, Mr Stoltenberg also thanked Germany for its crucial role in supporting Ukraine, as the country’s biggest military donor in Europe. He also welcomed Germany’s decision to deliver an additional Patriot to Ukraine.