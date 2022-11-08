Russia’s Weaponization Of Food And Energy Highlights Need To Diversify Supplies And Sources, Says NATO Chief

By Eurasia Review

Russia’s weaponization of food and energy as part of its illegal war in Ukraine underlines the need to increase resilience, diversify energy supplies and sources, and accelerate the transition to cleaner, greener economies, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said Tuesday.

Stoltenberg was speaking virtually at an event co-hosted by NATO, the German Federal Foreign Office and the Munich Security Conference at the COP27, the United Nations’ Climate Change Conference in Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt.

NATO’s new Strategic Concept adopted at its Madrid Summit in June describes climate change is a “defining challenge of our time” and pledges to make NATO the “leading international organisation” when it comes to understanding and adapting to the security impact of climate change. In Madrid, NATO also agreed a concrete target to cut emissions from the Alliance’s bodies and commands by at least 45% by 2030 and to move towards Net Zero by 2050, Stoltenberg said.