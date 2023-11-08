Turkey’s Transformation: Early Republic Period And Beyond – OpEd

By Haluk Direskeneli

Turkey’s historical periods (1923-1950) carry the traces of social, cultural, and political changes. The early republic period was a time when the country’s journey towards modernization began, and people looked to the future with hope. However, subsequent generations had to overcome various challenges.

The early republic period was a significant turning point in Turkey’s history. The newly established Republic government embraced policies of modernization and Westernization to bring about change in the country. During this period, people trusted their leaders and worked with hope for the future. The use of domestically produced goods was encouraged, public transportation systems were developed, and fashionable clothing became popular. People lived happily during this time.

However, subsequent generations faced different challenges. Political events such as the military intervention on May 27 -1960 and the coup on September 12 -1980 shook the country, while earthquakes and natural disasters had a significant impact on people’s lives. Especially major disasters like the 1999 Gölcük earthquake deeply affected the country.

Turkey continues to look to the future with hope, but past experiences encourage people to be cautious and prepared. The possibility of major natural disasters, such as the Istanbul earthquake, remains a concern. Events like tsunamis highlight the need for more work in disaster management and preparedness.

Turkey’s history and its different periods reflect the transformation and change in society. While the early republic period is remembered with happiness, subsequent generations continue to guide the country’s future based on their own experiences.

Learning from the past and looking to the future with better preparation will help Turkey overcome the challenges it faces.