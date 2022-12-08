Fortum And EDF Sign Framework Cooperation Agreement To Explore Joint Opportunities In New Nuclear

By Eurasia Review

Fortum and Electricité de France (EDF) have signed a Framework Cooperation Agreement to jointly explore collaboration opportunities for small modular nuclear reactor (SMR) and large power plant deployment in Finland and Sweden.

The agreement is part of Fortum’s two-year feasibility study exploring prerequisites for new nuclear in Finland and Sweden.

The French energy company EDF is the largest nuclear operator worldwide with a unique experience across the entire nuclear lifecycle. It is planning to deploy a fleet of EPR units across Europe, while developing its 340 MWe NUWARD™ SMR at the same time.

“EDF is delighted to join forces with Fortum, a leading nuclear industry player sharing with us the same ambitions for a sustainable carbon free energy future. With Fortum’s impeccable record as a responsible nuclear operator and EDF’s unmatched experience on the entire nuclear lifecycle, we will create opportunities for a successful cooperation in Finland, Sweden and across Europe,” says Vakis Ramany, EDF’s Senior Vice-President of Nuclear Development.

“We are very happy to cooperate with the leading nuclear company in Europe both within the scope of our recently launched Feasibility Study regarding new nuclear in the Nordics, and with the objective to learn about the advanced fleet approach from EDF,” says Petra Lundström, Fortum’s Vice President for Nuclear Engineering Services and Co-owned assets.

Any future decisions on possible investments will be made at a later stage.