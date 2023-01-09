Brazil: Rioters Storm Congress, Supreme Court, Presidential Palace

By ABr

By Pedro Peduzzi

Demonstrators who support former president Jair Bolsonaro and do not accept the election results on Sunday (Jan. 9) invaded Brazil’s National Congress, the Planalto presidential palace, and the Supreme Court. The invasion began after the barrier formed by military police on the Ministry Esplanade, which was closed, was broken through. The National Congress was the first to be stormed. Using firecrackers protesters have broken windows and damaged the plenary.

After depredation in Congress, they invaded the presidential palace and the Supreme Court, destroying windows and furniture.

Images show the military police force using pepper spray in an unsuccessful attempt to contain the protesters who shouted coup slogans.

On social media, the Minister of Justice Flavio Dino said “this absurd attempt to impose the will by force will not prevail.”

Former Minister of Justice in the Bolsonaro government and current Secretary of Public Security for the Federal District government Anderson Torres, who is in the United States, said via Twitter, he determined “immediate steps for the reestablishment of order in downtown Brasilia.”

The chief minister of the Secretariat of Communication Paulo Pimenta said on social media, he is sure that most Brazilians want unity and peace for the country to move forward. “This demonstration is undertaken by a coup minority that does not accept the result of the election and that preaches violence. A violent minority, which will be treated with the rigor of the law.”

Senate and the National Congress head Rodrigo Pacheco said he “vehemently repudiate these antidemocratic acts,” and invaders should “suffer the rigor of the law with urgency”.

House of Representative’s head Arthur Lira published on social media that the National Congress has never denied “voice to anyone who wants to demonstrate peacefully. “But it will never give space to rioting, destruction and vandalism. Those responsible for this attack on Brazilian democracy and its main symbols must be identified and punished according to the law,” he wrote.

About three hours after the vandalism had begun, the police were able to bring the riot under control.