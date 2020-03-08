Iran: New Offshore Platform Comes into Operation At South Pars

By Tasnim News Agency

The fourth and last platform of Phase 13 in Iran’s South Pars gas field has been installed, the project’s contractor said, saying the new mega-structure is going to raise the daily gas production in Phase 13 to 56 million cubic meters.

Payam Motamed, director of an Iranian operator running the development of South Pars Phase 13, said the last gas-extracting offshore platform of Phase 13, known as platform 13-C, was held in place on Saturday.

The megastructure weighs approximately 2,500 tons and has been manufactured by domestic company SADRA (aka Iran Marine Industrial Company) in the southern port city of Bandar Abbas, he added.

The homegrown platform has been carried with a local barge to the installation point near the common maritime border with Qatar in the Persian Gulf, Motamed noted.

According to the operator, the installation of the last platform of Phase 13 will increase the total gas output at the offshore section of Phase 13 to 56 million cubic meters per day.

In April 2017, the South Pars Phases 17, 18, 19, 20 and 21 were inaugurated by Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani.

The gas field, whose development has been divided into 28 phases, is located in the Persian Gulf straddling the maritime border between Iran and Qatar.

It covers an area of 9,700 square kilometers, of which 3,700 square kilometers belongs to Iran.

It is estimated that the Iranian section of the field contains 14 trillion cubic meters of gas and 18 billion barrels of condensates in place.

