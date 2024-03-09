Ramadan, Eid Al-Fitr, And Eid Al-Adha For 2024 – Analysis

By James Emery

Ramadan, which is practiced in the ninth month of the Islamic Calendar, is the most sacred month of the year to over 2 billion Muslims around the world. It’s believed that this is the month that Allah (God), revealed the Qur’an to the Prophet Muhammad through the angel Jibril (Gabriel), while Muhammad, who was born around 570 A.D., was meditating in the cave of Hira, near Mecca, in the Jabal an-Nour mountains in 610.

Muslims believe Mohammad was the last of the prophets that included Nuh (Noah), Ibrahim (Abraham), Yusuf (Joseph), Musa (Moses), Ilyas (Elijah), Ishaq (Isaiah), and Isa (Jesus). Muslims will say the phrase, “Peace be upon him,” after saying the Prophet or Muhammad. In writing, they will often add (PBUH) after mention of the Prophet. Muhammad died June 8, 632.

The word Ramadan, comes from the Arabic root “ramidha” or “ar-ramad,” which means scorching heat, from its desert origins. Since Islam was brought to Iran, Turkey, Afghanistan, and the Indian subcontinent by the Persians, it is called Ramazan in these areas. In Urdu and Hindi, it’s pronounced Ramzan. The explanation for this is the use of emphatic and fricative consonants. In Persian (Farsi), the letter “z” replaces the Arabic letter “d.” The pronunciation of certain sounds in Farsi changed over time, leading to differences from their original Arabic counterparts. Additionally, Arabic is a Semitic language, related to Hebrew and Aramaic, while Persian (Farsi) is an Indo-European language. There are additional variations for pronouncing Ramadan in other cultures.

Ramadan is the ninth month of the Islamic calendar. It is calculated to start at the first sighting of the new crescent moon. This is expected to occur on the evening of March 10, 2024. The fasting period will begin the day following the sighting and continue for one lunar month, until the sighting of the next new crescent moon, which is expected to occur on April 9, 2024. Ramadan is on the same days of the Islamic calendar each year, but since this is a lunar calendar, it comes approximately eleven days earlier each year on the Gregorian calendar, which is solar. Islamic astronomy refers to the crescent moon as hilal, an important symbol in Islam that is used to determine the start of Islamic months, within the lunar calendar.

The start dates of Ramadan and other Islamic practices and celebrations will vary, based upon whether communities rely upon astronomical charts, the sighting of the new moon in Mecca, or the local sighting of the new moon within their respective country or community. Due to the different methods and the actual sighting of the new crescent moon, there may be slight variations in the dates of Ramadan, Eid al-Fitr, Eid al-Adha, and other Muslim holidays within and between Muslim countries.

The traditional method of sighting the new crescent moon is to look into the sky to find it. This method requires each respective community to see the new moon. Overcast skies, mountainous terrain, the overlap of sun and moon cycles, and diminished illumination of the moon can cause the start of Ramadan to be delayed in communities that rely upon the actual sighting.

The new moon is positioned between the earth and the sun, leaving the side facing earth dark and undetectable. The new crescent moon, which signifies the start of many Muslim holidays and events, evolves from this darkness, during the waxing (growing) cycle. Illumination of the initial stage of the crescent moon is limited.

On March 10, 2024 in Mecca, Saudi Arabia, sunrise is 6:33 am and sunset at 6:28 p.m. The waning moonrise is 6:35 a.m. and waxing moonset at 6:31 p.m., with the new moon arriving about noon in Mecca, when it will be too close to the sun to see. The overlapping sun and moon cycles, combined with the moon only having 0.37 percent illumination on March 10 will impede visibility. The moon will not be present in the night sky, but there’s a chance of seeing the moon when the sun dips below the horizon.

On March 11, 2024 in Mecca, sunrise is 6:32 a.m. and sunset at 6:29 p.m., while the moonrise is 7:15 a.m. and moonset at 7:45 p.m., with 3.37 percent illumination.

Since so much activity and planning revolve around the start of lunar based Islamic events, many Muslims simply rely upon the predictability of published astronomical calculations to determine the start of Ramadan, Eid al-Fitr, and other holidays.

A number of important events occurred during Ramadan, the most significant being the revelation of the Qur’an to Muhammad. The 185th verse of the second surah (also spelled sura) of the Qur’an states, “It was in the month of Ramadan that the Qur’an was revealed as guidance for mankind…so every one of you who is present that month should fast.”

The Battle of Badr, which is referenced in the Qur’an, took place during Ramadan in March 624 A.D. Muhammad reportedly led 313 ill-equipped, Muslim soldiers from Medina to a victory over the pagans of Mecca, whose army was estimated at 1,000 men, three times the size of the Prophet’s. This event, which began as a caravan raid, is the first time the soldiers of Muhammad were tested in a large-scale battle, compared to minor skirmishes they had been fighting. It is considered a defining moment in the early stages of Islamic history, one in which divine intervention by Allah is credited with giving Muhammad the victory. March 2024 marks the 1,400 anniversary of this pivotal victory. Accounts of the Battle of Badr are similar to stories in the Old Testament of the Bible.

Ramadan is a time for fasting, prayers, charity, and self-reflection. Many Muslims make personal resolutions for the coming year to improve one or more aspects of their lives. Ramadan is a time of spiritual and personal transformation of the body, heart, mind, and spirit. It is the best time to begin practicing good habits and giving up things that are haraam (prohibited), discouraged, or unhealthy, such as alcohol, profanity, or smoking. These personal vows are similar to New Year’s resolutions that some people make.

During Ramadan, Muslims are expected to refrain from eating, drinking, smoking, chewing gum, sex, and other things between sunrise and sunset. There are exceptions for the sick, elderly, children who have not reached puberty, some travelers, pregnant or nursing women, and others. If a person is suffering from intense hunger or thirst, they may break the fast to address their need, but must fast the rest of the day, and fast additional days to make up for each day they break the fast. Variations in specific interpretations and practice may occur within and between regions.

Some Islamic scholars state that soldiers engaged in conflict are also excluded, though this is not universal. Some directives state that soldiers are allowed to break the fast to avoid weakness prior to engaging the enemy or when expecting an enemy attack. Regardless, many Muslim soldiers and insurgents will abide by the fast.

Those who are unable to fast for any of these various reasons are obligated to make up the days they missed as soon as they can. If they are unable to make them up, they should tithe money or grain to the mosque or directly to the poor. They should donate enough to feed at least one poor person for each day they break the fast. Fasting during Ramadan (sawm) is for self-purification. It is the fourth of the Five Pillars of Islam.

“O you who believe. Fasting is prescribed for you as it was prescribed to those before you that you may learn self-restraint.” (Qur’an 2:183)

The Arabic word for fasting, sawm, means to refrain. During Ramadan the restraints encompass all bodily functions, including those associated with the mouth and ears. One should avoid speaking or listening to gossip, profanity, lying, slander, false oaths, and other such idle and inappropriate discourse. Muslims should always refrain from these acts, but especially so during Ramadan, when they are deemed more harmful, destroying the good that is obtained from fasting.

Ramadan is a period of inner reflection and spiritual renewal. Fasting is meant to focus a Muslim’s thoughts on religious matters. Purity of thought and action through self-discipline and sacrifice are a means of spiritual cleansing and enlightenment that brings the person closer to Allah. This is consistent with Islamic teachings that stress the internal struggle within each individual to become a better person. This is the “greater” jihad, while fighting battles or wars in defense of Islam is called the “lesser” jihad. The primary jihad in Islam has always been the internal spiritual struggle.

Muslims believe fasting and withdrawal from worldly pleasures is a reminder that many people throughout the world live in poverty, often lacking basic necessities, including adequate food and water. By personally experiencing hunger and thirst, Muslims feel they are better able to understand the suffering of the poor. This teaches humility and empathy, encouraging generosity to those who are less fortunate. It also encourages appreciation and thankfulness for everything Allah has given them. Fasting is considered to be physically and spiritually healthy for practitioners.

The pace of life changes during Ramadan. Muslims still go to work, school, and their regularly scheduled activities, but they are expected to devote a major part of the day to prayers and the Qur’an. Businesses throughout the Islamic world adjust their schedules, with many working shorter or staggered hours that end prior to Dhuhr, the midday prayers. Some Muslims will go back to work after midday prayers, others will not. During Ramadan, many stores and markets are closed in the afternoon, but do a flourishing business at night. Most restaurants will be closed during daylight hours.

I encourage everyone working or interacting with Muslims around the world to go without food and drink from sunrise to sunset for at least one day, rising early to eat breakfast before sunrise. Fasting from sunrise to sunset for several consecutive days will provide non-Muslims with an enhanced understanding and appreciation of the effects of the month-long fast. I suggest doing this at the start of Ramadan to better understand what Muslims are going through and how it affects their mind and body. The impact of reduced sleep, food, and liquids increases during the month of Ramadan.

Salat (Prayer)

Salat, which means prayer, is the second of the Five Pillars of Islam. Muslims are required to pray five times a day, while facing the Kaaba (also Ka’bah,) in Mecca, Saudi Arabia. These prayers, conducted after wudu, a ritualistic washing and purification, are meant to connect Muslims to Allah, while they ask for strength to lead a pure life in the face of temptation, forgiveness for past sins, and anything else that is on their mind.

Each of the five prayer times has a specified number of rakats (also called rakahs) that are required. These are the ritualistic recitations, prostrations, and movements. Specific details may vary slightly in different areas, but here are the basics of the five prayers.

Fajr is the morning prayer that takes place before sunrise.

Dhuhr/Zuhr is the noon or midday prayer after the sun passes the meridian.

Asr is the late afternoon prayer that takes place after Dhuhr and before sunset.

Maghrib takes place after sunset, but traditionally before darkness.

Isha takes place during total darkness, after Maghrib and preferably prior to midnight.

Daily Schedule for Ramadan

While there are variations in the times of sunrise and sunset in cities around the world, during Ramadan, most Muslims will be up by 4.00 a.m. or earlier, so the morning meal, called suhoor (also suhur and other variations), is eaten by imsak, the ten minute mark prior to the first call to prayer of the day, called Fajr. Fajr will occur at 5:17 a.m. in Mecca the first day of Ramadan and 4:49 a.m. in Mecca on the last day of Ramadan. Sunset is at 6:29 p.m. in Mecca on the first day of Ramadan, and 6:38 p.m. in Mecca the last day of Ramadan. Most other countries will have similar schedules, which can be determined by locally scheduled sunrise and sunset times during Ramadan.

During Ramadan, Muslims are not allowed to consume any liquids or food from sunrise until after sunset. Some Muslims refrain from food and drink at imsak, while others stop at Fajr or sunrise.

Some people will cook much of the morning meal the night before, but additional cooking and preparation may require people to be up by 3:00 a.m. After morning prayers, Muslims are encouraged to stay awake. Some study the Qur’an or prepare for work. Schedules vary in different parts of the world and as the month progresses.

Muslims will have nothing to drink or eat during the rest of the day, until after sunset, when expanded prayers may further postpone the evening meal. Ramadan is occurring during March and April this year, so Muslims will be going without food and water for over thirteen hours a day during the month of Ramadan. Longer in some countries. Temperatures will exceed 38 Celsius (100 degrees Fahrenheit) near the end of Ramadan in Saudi Arabia and other locations, while the consumption of water and liquids is prohibited during the day.

The prayer times for Dhuhr, the midday prayer, are usually shown to be around 12:30 p.m. in much of the world. However, these prayer times will vary. I suggest verifying the time of the midday prayer in the respective communities in which readers live and work, so that schedules can be modified accordingly.

During Ramadan most Muslims want to go to the mosque to pray for at least thirty minutes, but some arrive early or stay late. They’ll need time to get to the mosque and complete the ritualistic washing prior to prayers. People working in Muslim communities should try to finish meetings and visits at least one hour before Dhuhr.

At sunset, Muslims break the fast with a meal called iftar. In honor of the Prophet Muhammad, this usually begins with three dates and water because it’s believed Muhammad would break his fast this way. Muslims follow up the ceremonial dates and water with a large meal eaten with family and friends. Muslim communities come alive with shopping and socializing once the sun has set. Many of the restaurants in large Muslim communities will feature iftar meals during Ramadan. Like the meals at home, the fast is traditionally broken with dates and water, while the meal may have a variety of meats, side dishes, and desserts. Iftar meals are often eaten in large groups.

Many Muslims will provide iftar meals for the poor as a form of charity that is especially encouraged during Ramadan, Eid al-Fitr, and Eid al-Adha.

After consuming a large evening meal, many Muslims will go back to the mosque for one to two hours of recitation and special prayers. Muslims are encouraged to read the entire Qur’an and listen to recitations during the month of Ramadan. In many mosques, the 114 surahs (chapters) of the Qur’an are divided into approximately thirty equal parts, with one part being recited each day of Ramadan. The Qur’an is virtually arranged with the longest surahs in the front and the shortest towards the end, so considerations is given for page counts in dividing up the readings.

Muslims are cautioned not to eat too quickly and not to eat too much. Eating slowly and in moderation encourages appreciation for the food and all of life’s blessings. It’s also healthier. Conversations and personal interactions during meals – and throughout Ramadan – should be upbeat, avoiding arguments, criticism, gossip, profanity, and other negative forms of communication.

While fasting during Ramadan requires refraining from the consumption of food, liquids, tobacco, and other things during daylight. The spiritual aspect of Ramadan requires refraining from improper thoughts, words, and behavior throughout the month – day and night – while striving for purity of mind and spirit that will bring Muslims closer to Allah.

Personal behavior of Muslims should also refrain from all forms of violence. Ramadan is a time for spiritual renewal, self-evaluation, and self-discipline, with a focus on religious matters, generosity, compassion, patience, and self-improvement. Inappropriate or hateful speech, thoughts, or behavior undermines these objectives and the benefits of fasting during Ramadan.

Lailat al-Qadr (Night of Power)

Lailat al-Qadr is translated as the Night of Power, the Night of Decree, the Night of Measures, or the Night of Glory. This is the time when Muslims believe the Prophet Muhammad received the first verses of the Qur’an from Allah, through Jibril (Gabriel), an archangel acting as intermediary between Allah and all the prophets, revealing the Qur’an to Muhammad and various Hadiths to other prophets. Hadiths are Prophet Muhammad’s statements, deeds, teachings, traditions, and beliefs.

While all angels can be messengers, archangels are higher ranking, referred to as chief messengers who carry the most important messages to humans. Archangels are also defenders. Jibril (Gabriel) was a warrior who was alleged to have led an army of angels to help Muhammad during the Battle of Badr. Iblis (Satan, the Devil) was with the pagans on the eve of the battle, encouraging them to fight, insisting they could not be beaten, and that he (Iblis) would be their protector. Fearing Allah, Iblis fled just before the start of the battle, since he would win if he coerced the pagans to be killed, and gain a double victory if they defeated the Muslims.

Jibril also fought Iblis, the leader of the devils, when he tempted Isa, the Islamic name of Jesus. Iblis is the devil, whose counterpart in Christianity is Satan. The respective religious beliefs state Iblis and Satan were thrown out of heaven by God.

While the actual date of Lailat al-Qadr is unknown, most Muslims believe it occurred on an odd numbered night during the last ten days of Ramadan. This would include the 21st, 23rd, 25th, 27th, and 29th days of Ramadan, tentatively occurring March 31 to April 8, 2024. Being a lunar holiday, actual Gregorian calendar days may vary, depending upon when Ramadan actually begins in each respective community. The Gregorian calendar dates will change each year, as the start of Ramadan reverses, usually beginning 11 days earlier each year.

The last ten days are the most sacred period of Ramadan. During this time, Muslims try to come closer to Allah through prayer, good deeds, personal sacrifice, and purity of thought and deed. Most Sunnis observe Lailat al-Qadr on the 27th day of Ramadan and most Shi’ites on the 23rd day of Ramadan.

Lailat al-Qadr will begin at sunset and continue until sunrise of the next day. In 2024, most Sunnis will celebrate it beginning on April 6, continuing until sunrise of the next day. Most Shi’ites will celebrate it beginning on April 2, 2024. These dates may vary, based upon when Ramadan starts in each respective community.

The vast majority of Muslims are Sunni, while Shi’a make up the second largest group. There are an estimated 73 sects or denominations within Islam – including Sufism and Wahabbism (also known as Salafis), Alawites, Deobandi, and Ibadism (a subset of the extinct Kharijite sect). Some sects recognize one of the other odd numbered days of Ramadan within the last ten days as being most significant. The various sects or denomination are similar to the diversity of denominations within Christianity, among Catholics, Protestants, and others.

The first five verses of the 97th surah of the Qur’an, al-Qadr [Power, Fate] states the significance of Lailat al-Qadr. The words will vary with different translations.

In the name of Allah, the Almighty, the Merciful (1) We sent it down on the Night of Glory. (2) What will explain to you what the Night of Glory is? (3) The Night of Glory is better than a thousand months; (4) on that night the angels and the Spirit [the Angel Gabriel] descend again and again with their Lord’s permission on every task; (5) [there is] peace that night until the break of dawn.

Many Muslims believe that good deeds performed on this night, reap rewards as if they were done for 1,000 months, the equivalent of 30,000 nights or 82 years.

Mosques will be open all night and many Muslims will spend most or all of the night praying at home or in the mosque with the belief that the benefits of their prayers and deeds will be significantly greater than on any other night. Abd al-Salam said in his Qawa`id (Rules): “The good deed on that night is better than 30,000 good deeds on another.” The Prophet Muhammad said, “Anyone who stays awake for the Night of Power with belief and for the pleasure of Allah, all his previous sins will be forgiven.”

Lailat al-Qadr (Night of Power), from sunset until sunrise, is considered the most sacred night of the year. In addition to garnering extra merit for their prayers and good deeds on this date, many Muslims believe that special angels come down to earth, granting requests, performing good deeds, and making proclamations. Muslims believe that Allah and the angels will be most generous to those who stay awake all night, showering blessings, granting requests, or providing insight and guidance into specific problems and concerns. This is referenced above in surah 97:4

Many Muslims will stay up all night to show devotion to Allah, confident in the purity of their heart and their standing within the community. Others, who believe themselves to be marginal Muslims, may appeal to Allah for guidance, mercy, and support. Many Muslims believe that visions and dreams that provide special guidance from Allah are more likely to occur during Ramadan, especially during the last ten days.

Settling Disputes

The last ten days of Ramadan are a good time to settle disputes or forge a truce or alliance with, or between, leaders, groups, or tribes. Muslims consider this time to be the most blessed days in the most blessed month. Muslims are encouraged to resolve differences and forgive others. This is the best time of the year to apologize for misunderstandings, regardless of who is at fault. Eid al-Fitr is also a good time for this.

Eid al-Fitr – Breaking the Fast – A Three Day Event

Ramadan usually ends after 29 or 30 days with the sighting of the new crescent moon. The holiday of Eid al-Fitr marks the end of fasting and begins on the first day of Shawwal, the tenth month in the Islamic lunar calendar. Eid al-Fitr is a combination of Arabic words that mean “festivity” and “breaking the fast.”

In 2024, Ramadan is anticipated to end at sunset on April 9. The three day Eid al-Fitr festival is anticipated to take place on Wednesday, April 10 through Friday April 12, 2024.These dates may vary depending upon when Ramadan actually starts and ends, and if it is determined by the local sighting of the new crescent moon.

Eid al-Fitr will officially begin with the breaking of the fast the night before the three day celebration. The next morning Muslims will get up early, pray, and eat a small meal to symbolize the end of Ramadan and the renewal of their spiritual self. This is a joyful, three day celebration of feasting and socializing with family, friends, relatives, and neighbors. It is the chosen time of the year for Muslims, who are working or living elsewhere, to travel home, similar to Christmas travel in Western countries. Most work comes to a halt and many businesses will close. People will put on their best clothes, new ones if they can afford them.

Muslims are not supposed to celebrate Eid al-Fitr until they have paid at least a token amount to charity. Food, clothing, and money are donated to the poor. Muslim children often receive new clothes, money, and gifts. The Eid al-Fitr celebration reminds me of a combination of Christmas and Lunar New Year celebrations.

Eid al-Fitr is a good time for foreign and domestic government officials, businesses, humanitarian organizations, and other representatives to make donations to the poor, to mend personal relationships, and forge or improve alliances in Muslim communities.

Donations for Eid al-Fitr celebrations and the poor can be dropped off to villages and communities just prior to the end of Ramadan. Appropriate gifts include: food and essentials for the poor; candy and sweets for Eid al-Fitr; prayer rugs for village mosques; and school supplies, toys, candy, and clothing for the children. To better serve each community, ask the elders and others what their needs are.

The month of Shawwal, which immediately follows Ramadan, is the time for six additional days of voluntary fasting. The fast during Ramadan is said to be equal to ten months of fasting and the six days during Shawwal equal to two months of fasting. Together, they provide Muslims with the spiritual rewards of fasting throughout the year.

Eid al-Adha (Feast of the Sacrifice)

This celebration occurs approximately two months after Eid al-Fitr. This year, Eid al-Adha is projected to begin Sunday, June 16, 2024,depending upon the location and methodology. Eid al-Adha occurs at or near the end of the Hajj, the annual pilgrimage to Mecca. Eid al-Adha is usually celebrated over three to four days, but local traditions may extend it. The actual dates may vary, due to moon sighting. Eid al-Adha is another chance to socialize with family and friends. It is a festive time, similar to Eid al-Fitr.

Eid al-Adha, which means the Feast of the Sacrifice, refers to Allah’s test of Abraham in demanding that he sacrifice his son to the Lord – a story that appears in the Qur’an, the Bible, and the Torah. In all three scriptures, Abraham bound his son and prepared to slay and sacrifice him as commanded, but is stopped at the last moment by God, who then provides Abraham with an animal to sacrifice, instead.

This story occurs in the Jewish, Christian, and Muslim scriptures. However, In the Bible and the Torah, Isaac is Abraham’s son being offered for sacrifice, while Muslim scholars believe the sacrificial son is Ismail, which is also spelled Ishmael in some texts. Jews and Christians trace their roots back to Abraham (previously called Abram), his wife Sarah (previously called Sarai), and their son, Isaac. Muslims also trace their linage back to Abraham, referred to as Ibrahim in Islam, but believe they descend from Ibrahim, Hajar, and their son Ismail (also spelled Isma’il).

The origin of this divergent lineage is explained in Genesis 16 of the Bible. Believing herself to be barren, Sarah offered Abraham her Egyptian slave girl servant, Hagar (Hajar in Islam), to be his second wife. Hagar became pregnant and gave birth to Ishmael (Ismail in Islam). Jews of this time, practiced polygamy. Abraham was said to be 86 years-old when Ismail was born, and 100 years-old when Isaac was born of Sarah, who was 90-years-old at the time of Isaac’s birth.

Many Muslims will commemorate this event by sacrificing a sheep or other animal. While the celebration goes on for three days, the sacrifices often go on for seven days. Some wealthy individuals will sacrifice an animal every day. Most of the meat from sacrifices is given away to others, with equal thirds going to A) family, B) friends, C) the poor. This is a symbol of a person’s willingness to give away possessions and follow the will of Allah. It is meant to encourage Muslims to share with family and friends, and to empathize and share with those less fortunate than themselves, which is also an objective in the fast of Ramadan and the celebration of Eid al-Fitr.

The Hajj

The Hajj (Pilgrimage) takes place in Mecca. It is the fifth of the Five Pillars of Islam. The dates of the Hajj are determined by members of Saudi Arabia’s High Court, based upon when the new waxing crescent moon is seen, which will make it the last day of the previous month. The next day will be the first day of Dhul-Hijjah, the 12th and final month of the lunar Islamic calendar. The Hajj takes place between the eighth and 12th day of Dhul-Hijjah. In 2024, the Hajj is June 14 to June 19, depending upon the sighting of the moon. Financial and travel considerations encourage the use of an astronomical moon calendar. However, many pilgrims who travel to Saudi Arabia for the Hajj will arrive early, visiting the sites of their faith and preparing for the Hajj.

Arafat day, also called Arafah, tentatively begins at sunset on June 15 until sunset June 16, 2024. This is the second day of the Hajj when Muslims gather to stand on Mount Arafat about 20 KM (12.4 miles) southeast of Mecca. This is to remind them of the Day of Resurrection when all people will stand to be judged. Mount Arafat is believed to be where Prophet Mohammad gave his farewell sermon. Muslims who do not attend the Hajj are encouraged to fast this day. Anyone working with Muslims this day should practice the same guidelines and suggestions provided for Ramadan.

Zakat and Charitable Contributions

Zakat, the third of Five Pillars in Islam, is an annual Islamic charity tax of 2.5 percent of a person’s wealth during one lunar year. People whose wealth exceeds a specific threshold are encouraged to pay the tax. The nisab is the minimum amount of wealth a Muslim must have to require an obligation to pay zakat. The value of the nisab was originally set at 20 dinar, a gold coin weighing about 4.25 grams or 200 dirham, a silver coin weighing about 2.975 grams. This 10 to 1 ration of silver to gold reflects the original comparative value, which has varied over the years.

The current thresholds of wealth are the currency equivalents of 87.48 grams of gold or 612.36 grams of silver. This is applied at the current exchange rates on gold or silver to the respective currency, using the rate that provides the most benefit to the poor. Many Muslims try to pay zakat and sadaqah (charitable donations) during Ramadan, with the belief that their rewards for giving will be multiplied during the sacred month.

Abraham is the Patriarch of Judaism, Christianity, and Islam

Genesis 21:8-21 provides additional information about the story of Hagar and Ishmael, stating that Sarah forced Abraham to send Hagar and Ishmael away, fearing Ishmael, the first born, would be given more of the inheritance over her son Isaac.

Genesis 21:10-14. 10. “and she (Sarah) said to Abraham, Get rid of that slave woman and her son, for that woman’s son will never share in the inheritance with my son Isaac.” 11. The matter distressed Abraham greatly because it concerned his son. 12. But God said to him, “Do not be so distressed about the boy and your slave woman. Listen to what Sarah tells you, because it is through Isaac that your offspring will be reckoned. 13. I will make the son of the slave woman into a nation, because he is your offspring.” 14. Early the next morning Abraham took some food and a skin of water and gave them to Hagar. He set them on her shoulders and then sent her off with the boy. She went on her way and wandered in the Desert of Beersheba.

In the Christian Bible God tells Abraham that Ishmael will be the leader of a nation and his twelve sons will be princes of nations, a potential reference to Arabs and Muslims through the lineage of Ishmael.

Genesis 17:20 “And as for Ishmael, I have heard thee: Behold, I have blessed him, and will make him fruitful, and will multiply him exceedingly; twelve princes shall he beget, and I will make him a great nation.”

The Jewish Torah and Islamic Hadith and Qisas al-Anbiya (Stories of the Prophets) also provide stories about this. The Islamic narrative states that it is Allah who commands Ibrahim (Abraham) to take Hajar and Ismail (also Isma’il), to the desert area that would be known as Mecca, and leave her there, where the Angel Jibril (Gabriel) sent by Allah appeared, and helped her. Hajar and Ismail survived after discovery of the Zamzam well, which is located about 20 meters from the Kaaba, the holiest place in Islam.

The Qur’an makes a reference to Abraham leaving Hagar and Ismail in Mecca. Surah Ibrahim 14:37 of the Qur’an states, “Our Lord! I have settled some of my offspring in a barren valley, near Your Sacred House, our Lord, so that they may establish prayer. So make the hearts of ˹believing˺ people incline towards them and provide them with fruits, so perhaps they will be thankful.”

The identity and history of Hagar is interesting. She is known as Hajar in Islam and is mentioned in the Hadith. While the Christian Bible merely depicts Hagar as an Egyptian slave of Sarah’s, both the Jewish Torah and the Qisas al-Anbiya (Stories of the Prophets) in Islam identify her as an Egyptian princess. There are several stories regarding her lineage and how she came to be Sarah’s servant, as well as one that states she was never a servant, but a princess, who was converted to the true faith and willingly chose to accompany Abraham, later becoming his second wife.

The Jewish Torah states that after Hagar and Ishmael were left in Mecca, she made a home for them and remained faithful to Abraham. Islamic teachings state that Abraham (Ibrahim) visited them, and he and Ismail build the Kaaba in Mecca near the Zamzam well. This was the first House of worship dedicated to Allah, as noted in the Qur’an, Surah Al-Imran (“Family of Imran”) 3:96.

The Torah notes that after Sarah died, Isaac came to Mecca to bring Hagar back to serve as his father’s wife, bearing more of Abraham’s children. After her return to Abraham, the Torah refers to Hagar as Keturah, a reference to her faithfulness during the years they were separated. One possible explanation for the name Keturah, is that it implies she was bound or tied to Abraham from their prior marriage and continued celibacy in his absence. The Aramaic word for knot is ketur, the root of the name Keturah. However, the Jewish Book of Jubilees and other texts claim that Hagar and Keturah were two different women. Following Abraham’s marriage or renewal with Keturah, she bore him six sons, Zimran, Jokshan, Medan, Midian, Ishbak, and Shuah.

Biblical Genesis – Explanation of Abraham and Sarah’s Names

Genesis 17:1-5, 15-16,

1 And when Abram was ninety years old and nine, the LORD appeared to Abram, and said unto him, “I am the Almighty God; walk before me, and be thou perfect. 2 And I will make my covenant between me and thee, and will multiply thee exceedingly.” 3 And Abram fell on his face: and God talked with him, saying, 4 “As for me, behold, my covenant is with thee, and thou shalt be a father of many nations. 5 Neither shall thy name any more be called Abram, but thy name shall be Abraham; for a father of many nations have I made thee. 6 And I will make thee exceeding fruitful, and I will make nations of thee, and kings shall come out of thee.”

15 And God said unto Abraham, “As for Sarai thy wife, thou shalt not call her name Sarai, but Sarah shall her name be. 16 And I will bless her, and give thee a son also of her: yea, I will bless her, and she shall be a mother of nations; kings of people shall be of her.”

People of the Book and People of the World

The three monotheistic faiths of Islam, Christianity, and Judaism will have several significant religious events from March thru June 2024. With so much focus on spiritual matters, it would appear to be an excellent time for scholars of these faiths and representatives of their respective states, to show respect for both the similarities and variations of each other’s religion, while focusing upon improving their relationships through a spiritually enhanced, ethically grounded, capacity of understanding.

They are the People of the Book, “Ahl al-kitab” أهل الكتاب in Arabic, who worship the same God, though they call him by different names. With many of the same prophets, practices, and beliefs, there is much to discuss and share, expanding upon the mutual core beliefs in these religions that have so much in common, and discussing variations in teachings and stories, to facilitate understanding, respect, and wisdom.

Mastering these skills, guided by the powers of discernment, rather than an ethnocentric, judgmental approach, will better enable people to view the religions of others through the window of cultural relativity, in which their beliefs and practices should be viewed by their own cultural standards and codes of behavior.

People around the world, who worship in the religion of their parents and ancestors, should be respected for seeking spirituality through their respective faiths. All religions have a common theme of establishing and encouraging standards of proper behavior to help elevate human spirituality and integrity, establishing moral codes of behavior that provide additional layers of guidance and consequences beyond the social norms and codified laws of respective cultures around the world.

Islam – Ramadan from March 11 until April 9.Eid al-Fitr April 10 thru April 12, and Eid al-Adha June 16 thru June 18, 2024 or longer. The Hajj is June 14 to June 19 and Arafat day is sunset June 15 until sunset June 16, 2024.

Christianity -Palm Sunday on March 24, marking Jesus’ arrival in Jerusalem.Maundy Thursday is March 28, commemorating Jesus’ last supper with his disciples and the first sacraments of Holy Communion.Good Friday is March 29, marking the crucifixion of Jesus.March 31, 2024 is Easter Sunday, celebrating the resurrection of Jesus.

Judaism – Purim from sunset March 23 to nightfall March 24, celebrating deliverance of the Jewish people from the Queen of Persia. Passover Begins sunset April 22 until nightfall April 30, celebrating the deliverance of the Jewish people from slavery in Egypt. Shavuot begins sunset June 11 and ends at nightfall of June 13, 2024 celebrating the giving of the Torah and the Ten Commandments to Moses on Mount Sinai.

Conclusion

One of the objectives of the month-long fast is to remind Muslims that many people do not have enough to eat. The hunger Muslims experience during the fast is meant to increase awareness and empathy for the poor, while the sacrifice and self-discipline required, strengthens character, self-awareness, and self-worth, enabling them to become spiritually closer to Allah (God). This inner strength will also better enable them to overcome other challenges in life, to achieve their personal, professional, and collective goals and objectives for themselves, their family, and their community.

Ramadan provides Muslims with an annual physical and psychological break from the hectic pace of life, in which their focus can be withdrawn from the activities, angst, disappointments, and disruptions of life. Instead of dwelling on negative or stressful issues and events, Muslims can focus on spiritual matters within their faith and within themselves, as they renew their spirit and strive for purity of thought, words, and deeds.

Like most things in life, Ramadan offers conditional benefits based upon how much an individual is willing to commit, and how serious they are about achieving enhanced spiritual results. In reading and reciting the Qur’an, there is a chasm in what people get out of it. This is true in all religions, when their respective practitioners read or listen to their sacred texts.

Merely reading or reciting sacred religious words, in a disconnected manner with little thought for what they mean, garners little to no spiritual benefits to the heart and the mind. It can be compared to going through the motions of showering, using hand gestures and air, in lieu of soap and water to clean and refresh the body.

However, reading and reciting with the purpose of enhanced spiritual knowledge – instead of just reading the required pages – can break through barriers, creating portals of spiritual renewal, comprehension, and guidance. This requires active reading and active listening to the recitations of others, along with enhanced focus and intent to absorb the essence of the messages and guidance provided by scriptures.

In this state of consciousness, with improved concentration and comprehension, individuals can achieve the deeper levels of spirituality, which will calm their mind and emotions, creating a clarity of thought and purpose that can elevate the quality of their character, the quality of their lives, and the quality of their relationships.

Ramadan is a time for spiritual renewal and spiritual growth for over two billion Muslins. Muslims, whose quest for spiritual renewal is undermined by pressing issues, numerous distractions, a lack of focus, and detrimental thoughts and deeds, should take note of those around them. Look for fellow Muslims who emit an inner calm of their emotions, while they strive for purity of thought, and harmony with humanity that evolves from their enhanced focus on spirituality and their faith.

These people can serve as guides or mentors through observations or interactions with them. Take note of their mindset, attitude, and what they are doing, and try to duplicate the approach within the framework of your own personality. While all humans are flawed, some have achieved enhanced spirituality and the ability to illuminate pathways for others to follow – enabling them to break free of their internal restraints and limitations and external barriers and distractions – to achieve enhanced spirituality and a more meaningful and rewarding life.

The most restrictive barriers that people have to overcome are internal, beginning with their attitude, habits, sense of self-worth and perceived potential. Changing ones thoughts can bring about positive changes in attitude, expectations, and performance, creating positive habits and opportunities – spiritually (internal) and physically (external) – that can change the trajectory of their lives and the lives of their families.

“…Indeed, Allah will not change the condition of a people until they change what is in themselves…” (Qur’an 13:11)

“…Allah does not intend to make difficulty for you, but He intends to purify you and complete His favor upon you that you may be grateful.” (Qur’an 5:6)

The blessed month of Ramadan provides Muslims with a divine opportunity for spiritual, emotional, psychological, and physical renewal and growth. Muslims can strive to cast aside detrimental thoughts, habits, emotions, and behavior, replacing them with a spiritual centering, clarity, and calm that comes from embracing the teachings, lessons, and deeper meanings of their faith. Fully embracing and pursuing spiritual and personal improvements they want and need will be a meditative and motivating journey. The spiritual and physical transformation and improvements provide the potential for exponential blessings and spiritual rewards.

These spirit quests and renewals can be pursued by others utilizing their own faith and beliefs, selectively discarding what they know is wrong or harmful within and around them, and embracing what is good and beneficial in thoughts, words, deeds, and companions.

Embedding essential spiritual beliefs in their hearts and minds for an extended period of time – to include the rest of their lives – will enable them to continue to achieve greater results, providing centering, clarity, contentment, direction, purpose, productivity, and success that touches all aspects of their lives and relationships.

Ramadan Supplement by James Emery

Ramadan Tips For Civilians, Officials, And Others Working In Islamic Countries

1. Good manners dictate that people avoid eating, drinking, chewing gum, and the use of all tobacco products in front of Muslims during the daylight hours of Ramadan, when Muslims must abstain from these things. Do not offer Muslims food or drink during the days of Ramadan. If you do need to eat, drink, chew gum, or use tobacco, try to do so out of the direct view of Muslims. Profanity, sexual references, and inappropriate language and behavior should always be avoided around Muslims, but especially during Ramadan.

2. During Ramadan, most Muslims will be up by 4 a.m. so they can have the morning meal eaten before the call to prayer. It will be most effective to schedule morning appointments and meetings, while individuals are nourished and fresh. By 11:00 a.m., most Muslims will have been up for seven hours or more and will have gone without food and water for six hours. Try to complete appointments and leave by 11:00 a.m., being out of the village or community at least an hour or more before Dhuhr prayers, which occur about 12:30 p.m., with variations in some areas.

3. Muslims cannot drink anything during the day, so keep appointments short and frame your questions so they can be answered concisely, with a minimal amount of words. If you keep appointments short, and include some knowledgeable, positive comments about Ramadan or Islam, you will show cultural awareness and respect. This can help take your personal and professional relationships to the next level, while increasing your internal awareness and respect for their customs and beliefs.

4. Muslims are encouraged to avoid gossip or speaking badly about someone, especially during Ramadan. Some Muslims may be reluctant to provide a candid assessment of individuals or groups, including rivals and enemies. Be tactful, and try to avoid soliciting or making critical or negative comments about others during Ramadan.

5. By late afternoon, Muslims will become tired, hungry, dehydrated, and perhaps a bit cranky. This tends to accumulate as Ramadan progresses, diminishing effectiveness and capacity. Try to avoid scheduling afternoon appointments, training, and activities, especially ones that task them intellectually or physically. They will be thirsty, hungry, tired, and feeling the effects of the fast, increasingly so, further into Ramadan.

6. The behavior of Muslims will change during Ramadan. While focus is on purifying ones behavior, the fast takes a toll on people. Muslims may be less talkative and less social during the day. This is due to their focus on spiritual matters, combined with the cumulative effects of hunger, thirst, and lack of sleep.

7. Avoid disturbing or walking in front of Muslims during prayers.

8. Do not wear shorts, sleeveless tops, and similar items around Muslims during Ramadan. If shorts are necessary for exercise or physical training (PT), consider having PT at a time and place when Muslims are not present. Wear long pants over shorts if you will be seen by Muslims on your way to PT areas. “Free Will” is trumped by the desire not to offend Muslims, especially during their spiritual quest of Ramadan.

9. Avoid appointments and patrols, if this applies, during Lailat al-Qadr (Night of Power) and the next day. Muslims will spend this day studying and praying. Some will spend the entire night in prayer and reciting the Qur’an. The next day they will need rest.

10. Donations to the poor should be made to villages and communities for the celebration of Eid al-Fitr. Try to deliver most of these during the last week of Ramadan.

11. Consider going without food and water, from sunrise to sunset for at least one day, and preferably several consecutive days, during the start of Ramadan. This will increase your understanding, empathy, and respect for what Muslims experience.

12. There are a number of talking points in this article to use during and after Ramadan to improve rapport with Muslims. Most Muslims live – or have roots – in the Middle East, Asia, and Africa. These are collectivist cultures that focus on group dynamics and interpersonal relationships, including introductions and referrals through friendships, power brokers, and networks.

13. Good things come through personal relationships, from information and insight to helping the local population and achieving specific objectives. It’s essential to gain cooperation and support from indigenous leaders and populations. It can mean the difference between success and failure of projects and objectives. Whatever else you achieve, otherwise, may be meaningless if you have not established and maintained the appropriate personal relationships with influential and helpful people in your respective communities or areas of operation.