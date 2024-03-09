Venezuelan Political Parties And People’s Movements Sign Electoral Agreement

By Peoples Dispatch / Globetrotter News Service

On February 29, Jorge Rodríguez, the president of Venezuela’s National Assembly (AN), announced in Caracas that an agreement has been reached by 152 representatives of various sectors of Venezuelan society on the status of the country’s presidential elections.

The “National Agreement on General Principles, Calendar, and Broadening of Electoral Guarantees” is the product of around 500 proposals regarding different elements of the electoral process put forward by political parties and their representatives. The agreement elaborates on how the electoral process will be carried out and equity in campaign access to traditional and social media platforms. It also covers the permitted roles of electoral observers in witnessing the process, and ensures that the electoral rolls of registered voters are updated and accurate for the election.

Another point in the documents refers to the general principles of respecting and defending national sovereignty, independence, self-determination, and territorial integrity – specifically mentioning Guayana Esequiba. Guayana Esequiba is a territory disputed between Venezuela and Guyana.

“Now we have taken the call to the most inclusive level possible, here is the signature of the sectors and political parties that represent 84 percent of the vote and 97 percent of the total political parties duly accredited in the CNE,” Rodríguez said of the agreement.

Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro lauded the agreement, noting that “[a]fter almost a month of inclusive and interactive dialogue, all political, social, economic, cultural, intellectual, academic, and religious sectors signed a comprehensive document in the National Assembly, which encapsulates the best of the dialogues and agreements signed in the past in Mexico and Barbados. It has been exemplary work!”