European Parliament Calls For Ceasefire In Gaza But Rejects Arms Embargo Against Israel

By Peoples Dispatch / Globetrotter News Service

The major sponsors of Israel in the U.S. and Europe continue to support the escalation of the conflict in the entire West Asia region.

The European Parliament was able to call for a permanent, immediate, and unconditional ceasefire in Gaza only last month, on February 28, over 140 days after the genocidal war began.

On that day, at the initiative of the Left, the European Parliament’s plenary in Strasbourg, France, called for an “immediate and permanent ceasefire in Gaza, allowing uninterrupted access to food and water for its inhabitants.”

The change in policy was supported by 265 Members of the European Parliament (MEPs). 253 MEPs voted against it while 10 MEPs abstained from voting. But the plenary overwhelmingly voted down the Left’s call to impose an arms embargo on Israel.

Following the vote, the Left bloc stated, “Four months of constant bombing, 30,000 deaths, famine, no access to basic needs, and an ongoing genocide… For this reason, we demanded an arms embargo, but almost 400 MEPs voted against it.”

Marc Botenga, MEP from the Workers’ Party of Belgium (PTB/PVDA), hailed the call for an unconditional ceasefire as a win. “Let’s not give up,” he said. “Let’s force Israel into a ceasefire. Let’s impose an embargo on arms. Let’s end the privileged partnership between Europe and Israel.”