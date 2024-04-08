Iran Says Nuclear Electricity Generation Capacity To Rise To 3,000 MW

By Tasnim News Agency

Iran’s nuclear power generation capacity will increase to 3,000 megawatts upon the completion of the construction operation of two new nuclear power plants, the commissioner of the 2nd and 3rd phases of the Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant said.

Expounding on the latest situation of the construction of the two new nuclear power plants in the southern province of Bushehr, Masoud Nasouri said that the two, each with an electricity generation capacity of 1,057 megawatts electricity, are under construction in the vicinity of the first nuclear power plant in this province.

Elsewhere in his remarks, the commissioner pointed to the construction of the internal wall of the nuclear reactor at the second nuclear power plant and added that a contract has been concluded for the construction of the main nuclear reactor of the second unit of the Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant.

Once the construction operation of the two new power plants is completed, the country’s nuclear electricity generation capacity will increase to 3,000 megawatts, Nasouri stated.

As the nuclear industry is considered a driving force of industry, the nuclear industry plays a fundamental role in the technological field, the commissioner added.

Iran marks the National Day of Nuclear Technology on Monday.