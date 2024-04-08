Restoring Justice For Ukraine – OpEd

By IWPR

By Frans Makken

An international register of damages has been launched at the Restoring Justice for Ukraine international conference in The Hague, allowing Ukrainian civilians to begin lodging claims against Russia.

Executive Director of the International Register of Damage, Markiyan Kliuchkovskyi, described the move as “a beacon of hope for ordinary people” while Iryna Mudra, Ukrainian vice-minister of justice, stressed that the most vulnerable should be prioritised.

“This is a great achievement not only for the Ukrainian team, but also for the entire international community, a revolutionary event for global international law,” she continued, adding that consultations were underway to fill the compensation fund “with the frozen assets of the Russian Federation, because the aggressor must pay for the country’s suffering”.

There are currently 44 members of the International Register, but speakers at the April 2 event noted that more countries needed to sign up as substantial funds would be required for its operation.

Co-hosted by the Netherlands, Ukraine and the European Commission, the conference highlighted the wider need to restore justice for Ukraine. Foreign and justice ministers from participating countries attended as well as representatives of the International Criminal Court (ICC), Eurojust and Ukrainian NGOs.

In a video address, president of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky thanked the Netherlands for promoting the establishment of a Special Tribunal on International Crimes, including the crime of aggression and called for the confiscation of Russian assets to pay for damages.

He stressed the importance of the fight against impunity, describing the conflict as “our common war”.

ICC prosecutor Karim Khan also noted the wide array of stakeholders dealing with human rights abuses, war crimes and legal support in Ukraine.

With some 20 countries now investigating crimes of aggression, he said there was a need for an effective mechanism to exchange information, prevent data overload and develop uniform standards.

The road to justice, “is long and difficult” stated the President of Eurojust Ladislav Hamran, “but also small victories add up”.