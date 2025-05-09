A Spectacle Of Strikes: South Asia’s Slow-Motion Detonation – OpEd

By Yanis Iqbal

Once upon a time, not too long ago, yet rapidly fading into obsolescence, India and Pakistan performed the ritual of hostility with the precision of dancers trained to never quite collide. Incendiary speeches? Yes. Troop movements? Certainly. Artillery exchanges and cross-border sabre-rattling? Of course. But beneath the fury: choreography. A fragile, perverse etiquette. That is over now.

What we see today is not war in its old form, but a grotesque theatre of immediacy. No masks, no whispers behind closed doors. Just the raw, electrified standoff of two nuclear-armed neighbors conducting open-air duels under the gaze of high-definition satellites and dopamine-fueled media cycles. The subcontinent is no longer teetering on the edge; it is dancing upon it.

From Strategic Shadowplay to Neon Militarism

Cast your mind back to the winter of 2001–02: Parliament attacked, armies mobilized, a million soldiers mirrored across a border line drawn in colonial ink. The subcontinent stood electrified, yet static—an entire military theatre poised, but deliberately restrained. That standoff was not the absence of action but the presence of strategy: mutual threats were symphonically choreographed within a Cold War-derived grammar of deterrence. Nuclear ambiguity held sway, and backchannel diplomacy—through Washington, Moscow, and Riyadh—operated as a pressure valve. Even Balakot in 2019, India’s first public admission of a cross-border airstrike since 1971, retained a juridical veil. The strikes were framed as “non-military,” targeting “terrorist infrastructure,” couched in plausible deniability, and bracketed by diplomatic tempering.

In short: war occurred without becoming war. That was the logic of the older strategic paradigm: opacity as stability, limited retaliation as narrative control. But this grammar has now collapsed. The guiding metaphor is no longer chess but livestream. What was once whispered through third-party emissaries is now declared on television before the first jet takes off. The diplomatic backdoor has been replaced by the algorithmic timeline. This is not escalation management; it’s escalation display.

No deniability, no ambiguity, no breathing space. Just brute, breathless proclamation: “We hit you, and here’s the footage.”

Technology as Pyromancer

War tech was supposed to be the scalpel. Instead, it’s the flamethrower. The rise of “precision” – a seductive promise of controlled violence, a clinical parsing of conflict – has birthed something grotesque: hyper-visibility. Each drone hum is a declaration. Each missile trail, a banner. There is no off-switch on this machine, only a volume dial stuck at eleven.

Four tectonic shifts now animate the military logics of India and Pakistan:

No More Cloaks: A drone’s eye sees and shows. Precision-guided munitions perform their strikes in full digital opera. A missile is not a whisper; it is a scream across the cloud. Nationalist Pulse: Democracies, especially volatile ones, are not well-suited to caution. The electorate craves retaliation, not reason. Populist fervor fuels a pressure-cooker atmosphere where the military response is less policy and more performance art. Doctrine on Amphetamines: Decision-making is now synaptic. S-400 systems don’t just defend; they dictate. Integration means immediacy, and immediacy means the death of deliberation. The End of the Fog: Surveillance breeds assumption. Each side believes it sees everything. The unknown, once a source of restraint, has been replaced with the illusion of total visibility. No shadows, no secrets; just decoded intentions and automatic conclusions.

These are not enhancements. These are accelerants.

The Pornography of Conflict

With Punjab and Rajasthan being dragged into the conflict, the line between the front and the hinterland has dissolved. Sirens blare across peacetime cities. Children practice duck-and-cover drills. Televised maps pinprick targets with little red dots; strikes here, retaliation there, another one coming soon.

India touts intercepted missiles like trophies; Pakistan showcases downed drones like medals. Each nation narrates its destruction with the cadence of advertisement: a package, a brand, a patriotic product. This is not deterrence; it’s choreography by fire.

Diplomacy’s Diminishing Returns

And where is the so-called global community? Muted. Disinterested. Tired, perhaps, of replaying the same role in a region that refuses to stick to its script. The thunderous appeals for peace from 2019 have mellowed into the tepid murmur of diplomatic autopilot. Statements are made, ignored, recycled.

The world’s powers, distracted, divided, perhaps decaying, now resemble spectators more than referees. The rules-based order, if it ever existed, is now mostly inertia dressed as policy.

A War Remembered, A War Rewritten

Kargil, once the grim watermark of Indo-Pakistani conflict, is no longer unique. It’s a template. But today’s version is grotesquely expanded: the weapons flash faster, the stage is wider, the stakes are shrouded in less shame. There is no prelude, no epilogue; just continuous escalation, scored by the algorithmic rhythm of modern media.

Deterrence Disintegrated

What holds this fragile peace together? Nothing. Not anymore. The pillars – strategic ambiguity, backdoor diplomacy, the ability to blink first – have been bulldozed by visibility and velocity. Today, a strike isn’t a tactic. It’s a commitment. And retaliation isn’t an option. It’s a performance obligation.

Each side reads the other through a screen, hears through static, responds in spectacle. There is no space for misinterpretation because everything is interpreted instantly, and often wrongly.

Toward a Catastrophic Continuum

The real question, then, is no longer whether this moment will spark a war. It’s whether the war has already begun, just not in the form we’re used to recognizing. Not trenches, but terminals. Not generals in bunkers, but politicians in press conferences. Not deterrence, but ego. Not balance, but broadcast.

What looms over South Asia is not an invasion, but a feedback loop. A techno-political cyclone. A conflict designed not to end in resolution, but in recursion. The question isn’t when it spirals out of control; it’s how many spirals are left before the center cannot hold.