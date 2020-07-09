LUKOIL Successfully Tests Open Hole Technology At Oil Fields

By Eurasia Review

LUKOIL said Thursday has successfully tested an open hole technology at its fields in the Komi Republic and West Siberia.

The new method has been tested at Vozeyskoe, Usinskoye, Kyrtaelskoye, Potochnoye and Povkhovskoye fields, where hydraulic fracturing is used to stabilize hydrocarbons production and stimulate wells.

Equipment used for the open hole technology allows recovery of the well bottom after hydraulic fracturing, destructing proppant plugs while avoiding circulation in low pressure wells. The technology, providing for minimum negative impact of drive fluid on bottom hole zone, helps retrieve destructed particles.

Another advantage of the technology is that it reduces both the working time of well workover crews and costs of well recovery and bottom hole cleaning. Moreover, the open hole technique allows early commissioning after the workover.

The technology will be used at some other fields of the company in Western Siberia and Timan-Pechora province.