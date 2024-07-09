Biden’s Whisper Of God In Relation To ‘In God We Trust’ – OpEd

By Prof. Umberto Sulpasso

In the event of President Joe Biden’s early resignation to allow candidate Kamala Harris to compete with full operational capacity, a very significant data of prime time exposure would be achieved at no cost, creating a significant detachment from the funds raised by Donald Trump.

By Biden stating that he would withdraw from the competition if he heard the Whisper of God, he practically suggested the high road for his retirement himself. In fact, on the back of American banknotes it is written, “in God we trust” and therefore the banknotes must be entrusted with the decisive whisper of God.

And here the speeches become concrete. Now there is no doubt that the pace of increase in funds for Biden’s campaign after the dramatic negative confrontation with Trump is not very brilliant. It is generally a good rule for all supporters to join the bandwagon of winners, and unfortunately when it comes to corporate financing this is particularly true. There is no doubt that at the moment the most likely winning chariot is Trump’s. And so it is only natural that Trump, who in the last quarter raised more funds to the point of covering the initial disadvantage, after the direct television comparison in the debate has seen the growth of his collection increase to the point of determining, according to some statistics, a detachment of over $100 million funds in the last month.

Despite Biden’s team’s statement that $30 million were donated to him after his disastrous debate, there were people on his team who declared, “No one is picking up the phone.” It is clear that Joe Biden’s fundraising is confronting new hurdles after debate. But if God’s whispers about retirement are becoming more and more audible messages, then there is another aspect that Democrats must consider in favor of an appointment of Kamala Harris as president following Biden’s resignation as president in the last three months.

Very approximate average data say that 1 minute of commercials on the major television networks in prime time fluctuates around $80,000. Now imagine a massive 10-hour monthly television campaign spread across all major TV channels, for the next 4 months. That would bring a global cost of $192 million. But, there is a way in which this exposure could be obtained at no cost, i.e. doubled or even triple prime time exposure while leaving the expense unchanged. It would be enough for Biden to resign that automatically news, interviews, comments, debates on the new American president would occupy an immense television space at no cost. Not counting tabloids, magazine newspapers, exposure would increase dramatically on all Trump media outlets at no additional cost. It is not far-fetched to calculate the value of the zero-cost exposure, certainly higher than $200 million, which would result in a considerable distance from the funds raised by Trump.

Obviously, there will still be the different hypotheses of political development presented by the two candidates to be evaluated, but there is no doubt that the whispers of God requested by Biden, in the event of his resignation in favor of the Vice President Harris, would turn into a resounding messages of the God of the “in God we trust” for the Vice President Kamala.