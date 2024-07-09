Youth-Led Transformation: Balochistan’s Path To Prosperity – OpEd

By Ameer Zaman

In the landscape of contemporary development, the active engagement of the youth has become a critical element for fostering community engagement, ownership, and the long-term sustainability of projects. With 64% of Pakistan’s population under 30 years old, and 29% aged between 15 and 29 years, as reported by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), the youth bulge presents both a tremendous opportunity and a potential risk for societal stability. Pakistan’s high unemployment rate, with 5.6 million individuals unemployed according to the International Labor Organization (ILO), further exacerbates social grievances and strains the labor market.

Balochistan, Pakistan’s largest province by land area, is crucial for the country’s economic development due to its strategic location. Ensuring Balochistan’s stability and prosperity is essential for mitigating persistent conflicts in the region. High unemployment rates and limited access to quality education are among the key challenges faced by Balochistan. Addressing these issues through vocational training programs tailored to the needs of Balochistan’s youth can equip them with practical skills that are in demand locally and globally.

In 2014, the Government of Balochistan, in collaboration with the Pakistan Army, established the Gwadar Institute of Technology (GIT). This initiative marks a significant step towards addressing youth unemployment and skill development in the province. GIT specializes in technical education and provides graduates with a one-year scholarship program in China. The primary goal of GIT is to equip the youth with practical skills necessary for active participation in ongoing developmental projects. The institute offers a range of courses, including computer operations, office management, automation, carpentry, and boat engine repair, catering to the educational needs of Balochistan’s youth.

GIT plays a crucial role not only in imparting skill-based education but also in preparing individuals to collaborate effectively with the international workforce engaged in projects within Gwadar and the broader framework of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). By investing in education, whether literacy, skill development, or critical thinking, administrative authorities can lay the groundwork for transformative change, leading to more inclusive and peaceful societies. The successful completion of a two-year program by the first cohort of 10 students at GIT is a testament to the resilience and perseverance of all stakeholders involved. This achievement symbolizes overcoming obstacles and provides hope amidst challenging environments.

The diverse population of Balochistan holds varying opinions regarding CPEC. While some view it as an opportunity for socio-economic development, others are apprehensive about its impact. Chinese engagement in the province and BRI-linked projects have fueled suspicion among the Baloch population. However, initiatives like GIT foster goodwill and trust-building within the Baloch community. CPEC is predominantly seen through the lens of infrastructure development. Programs like GIT reflect a holistic approach to stimulate economic development, encourage youth empowerment, and promote community participation in Gwadar.

Development initiatives like GIT possess the potential to prevent youth from succumbing to insurgency, militancy, and drug addiction. Establishing technical and vocational training institutes lays a strong foundation for skills development in the region, fostering a sense of entrepreneurship among the youth and motivating them to create positive change within the community. This approach empowers the local community through skill development and job opportunities, aiming to create a sustainable and prosperous future for Gwadar.

For decades, the youth of Balochistan have faced marginalization. However, initiatives under CPEC promise to harness the region’s demographic potential constructively. Such efforts are the cornerstone of a path towards prosperity in the region and should be replicated in other parts of the province for equitable development. As Balochistan prospers, the assurance of prosperity in Pakistan increases. CPEC stands as a beacon of hope for Balochistan, addressing grievances and mitigating socio-economic deprivation.