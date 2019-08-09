Atheists Lose Again – OpEd

By William Donohue

The Freedom From Religion Foundation lost again. The militant atheists took it on the chin on August 8 when a federal appeals court overturned a lower court ruling on the constitutionality of allowing Lehigh County, Pennsylvania to keep its 75-year-old official seal that has an image of a Christian cross. The Philadelphia appeals court noted that the seal did not amount to a government endorsement of religion.

The mania to scrub our society free from its Judeo-Christian heritage is a fool’s errand. Go to virtually any government building in Washington, D.C. and observe all of the religious symbols, images, and inscriptions—they’re everywhere. It’s a recognition of who founded America and on what principles.

People of faith have every right to exercise their freedom of speech, and it matters not a whit whether the venue is located on public or private property. Our First Amendment guarantee is not rebuttable. Moreover, it is not going to be disqualified because some hate-driven secularists want to deny us our constitutional rights.

Chalk up another victory for our side. This is not a good day for the Freedom From Religion Foundation. Let’s hope they appeal this decision to the U.S. Supreme Court. That way they can waste more of their donors’ money.