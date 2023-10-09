Capitalizing On Pakistan’s Tech-Savvy Youth – OpEd

By Dr. Sahibzada Muhammad Usman

In recent years, the landscape of technology and innovation in Pakistan has witnessed a notable shift. With a demographic majority comprising young individuals, the nation is poised for a digital revolution, driven by its tech-savvy youth. This change can be capitalized upon to boost the economy, create jobs, and reinvent various sectors, especially the governmental and service sectors.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), an underserved province of Pakistan, has emerged from decades of conflict. Instead of remaining stagnant, the province turned to the digital realm, hinting at the nation’s larger inclination towards technology as a solution to socio-economic issues. Moreover, Pakistan’s ICT exports saw a significant expansion, largely attributed to its young, technology-oriented population. This growth signifies not only the capabilities of the young population but also the potential market demands that can be addressed.

The Institute of Business Administration (IBA) recognizes the primary target audience for technological advancements and digital trends as the tech-savvy youth, along with prospective students. The youth are not only consumers of technology but are also becoming the innovators, creators, and drivers behind the digital transformation.

By integrating more technology-driven courses and workshops in educational institutions, the government can further nurture the tech inclinations of the youth. Encouraging startups with easy access to resources and capital can harness the innovative spirit of young entrepreneurs. By taking a page out of KP’s book and turning to digital solutions, the government can reinvent its operations, ensuring more efficiency and transparency. By fostering collaborations with tech giants and global institutions, Pakistan can bring in knowledge, resources, and opportunities for its youth. Investing in the ICT sector, given its recent expansion, can further strengthen the country’s economic position.

As the global community moves inexorably towards a digital future, it’s countries with a young, tech-oriented population like Pakistan that stand to gain the most. The youth, constantly plugged into the global digital ecosystem, are more attuned to global trends, ensuring that they remain at the cutting edge of innovation. This digitally native generation is not just consumers but are increasingly becoming producers of digital content, applications, and solutions.

The rise of freelancing platforms in Pakistan, such as Savvy, is a testament to the youth’s drive to harness the power of the digital world. From writing to software development, young Pakistanis are offering a wide array of services to the global market, proving that geographical boundaries no longer limit talent and ambition. The increasing number of freelancers from Pakistan on international platforms further cements the nation’s position in the global digital gig economy.

While individual efforts are making a mark, collective endeavors in the form of tech startups are also gaining momentum. A focus on fostering a startup ecosystem can yield dividends. With support in the form of venture capital, mentorship, and infrastructure, Pakistan’s youth can build solutions not just for local problems but for global challenges.

However, capitalizing on this tech-savvy population isn’t without its challenges: Stable and high-speed internet, power stability, and access to cutting-edge technology are foundational requirements. While many young people are self-taught, formal education in technology and digital fields needs to be revamped to be in sync with global standards. Clear and supportive governmental policies can further promote tech entrepreneurship and innovation. Traditional job roles and paths need to evolve to recognize the value and potential of tech-based roles and entrepreneurial endeavors.

To truly capitalize on its tech-savvy youth, Pakistan needs a multipronged approach: Tailored programs focusing on digital skills, from coding bootcamps to digital marketing courses, can further hone the skills of the youth. Co-working spaces and tech hubs can foster collaboration and innovation, allowing young tech enthusiasts to collaborate and learn from each other. Collaborating with tech hubs from around the world can provide Pakistani youth exposure to global best practices and networking opportunities.

The confluence of youth and technology is a potent mix, holding the promise of catapulting Pakistan into the next phase of digital evolution. With the right investments, support structures, and policy framework, Pakistan’s tech-savvy youth can indeed be the driving force behind a bright, prosperous future for the nation. Embracing this potential is not just a choice but a necessity. As the digital age progresses, nations that invest in their youth and technology will lead, and Pakistan, with its vibrant youth, is poised to be one of them.