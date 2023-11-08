Myanmar: Three Brotherhood Alliance Declares Anti-Regime ‘Operation 1027,’ Outlines Aims Of Campaign

By DMG

The Three Brotherhood Alliance issued a statement on October 27 saying its members — the Arakan Army (AA), Ta’ang National Liberation Army (TNLA) and Myanmar National Democratic Alliance Army (MNDAA) — would join forces with other anti-junta groups to defeat Myanmar’s military regime, which it described as “a shared aspiration of the Myanmar populace.”

The three ethnic armed groups on Friday launched what they are calling “Operation 1027.” Dozens of regime troops were reportedly killed in coordinated alliance attacks on multiple junta positions in northern Shan State.

The Three Brotherhood Alliance said in the statement that although they have faced different political, military and challenges together with armed revolutionary organisations for almost a decade, they have walked through it with unshakable conviction, full of perseverance, loyalty and courage.

“Our primary objectives in launching this operation are multifaceted and driven by the collective desire to safeguard the lives of civilians, assert our right to self-defence, maintain control over our territory, and respond resolutely to ongoing artillery attacks and airstrikes perpetrated by the State Administration Council (SAC),” reads an unofficial English translation of the statement.

The alliance indicated another target of its campaign: “Our commitment extends to combating the widespread online gambling fraud that has plagued Myanmar, particularly along the China-Myanmar border. Additionally, we aim to crack down on online gambling companies and the SAC, along with its associated militia groups, that have been involved in these operations.”

Junta spokesman Maj-Gen Zaw Min Tun could not be reached for comment regarding the Three Brotherhood Alliance’s statement.