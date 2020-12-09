ISSN 2330-717X
Wednesday, December 9, 2020

Eurasia Review

A Journal of Analysis and News

Saudi Arabia's Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan holds talks with Lt. Gen. Abdul-Fattah Al-Burhan, president of Sudan’s Transitional Sovereignty Council. (SPA)

Saudi Arabia's Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan holds talks with Lt. Gen. Abdul-Fattah Al-Burhan, president of Sudan’s Transitional Sovereignty Council. (SPA)
1 Africa Middle East World News 

Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal Bin Farhan Holds Talks In Sudan

Arab News 0 Comments

By

Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan arrived in the Sudanese capital Khartoum on Tuesday. Sudan’s acting Foreign Minister Omar Qamar Al-Din received his Saudi counterpart and the accompanying delegation.

The two foreign ministers held a meeting during which they reviewed bilateral ties between the two brotherly countries, recent developments in Sudan and the peace agreement recently signed in Juba.

The Saudi foreign minister also held talks with Lt. Gen. Abdul-Fattah Al-Burhan, president of the Transitional Sovereignty Council. They discussed ways to strengthen bilateral ties in different fields. They also reviewed latest regional and global issues of common interest.

The Saudi foreign minister also held a meeting with  Sudanese Prime Minister Dr. Abdullah Hamdok.

PinLinkedInPrint
Arab News

Arab News

Arab News is Saudi Arabia's first English-language newspaper. It was founded in 1975 by Hisham and Mohammed Ali Hafiz. Today, it is one of 29 publications produced by Saudi Research & Publishing Company (SRPC), a subsidiary of Saudi Research & Marketing Group (SRMG).

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.