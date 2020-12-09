Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal Bin Farhan Holds Talks In Sudan

By Arab News

Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan arrived in the Sudanese capital Khartoum on Tuesday. Sudan’s acting Foreign Minister Omar Qamar Al-Din received his Saudi counterpart and the accompanying delegation.

The two foreign ministers held a meeting during which they reviewed bilateral ties between the two brotherly countries, recent developments in Sudan and the peace agreement recently signed in Juba.

The Saudi foreign minister also held talks with Lt. Gen. Abdul-Fattah Al-Burhan, president of the Transitional Sovereignty Council. They discussed ways to strengthen bilateral ties in different fields. They also reviewed latest regional and global issues of common interest.

The Saudi foreign minister also held a meeting with Sudanese Prime Minister Dr. Abdullah Hamdok.