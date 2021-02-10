ISSN 2330-717X
Wednesday, February 10, 2021

Eurasia Review

A Journal of Analysis and News

Iran receives Russia's Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine. Photo Credit: Tasnim News Agency

Iran receives Russia's Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine. Photo Credit: Tasnim News Agency
1 Health Middle East Social Issues 

Iran Begins COVID Vaccinations With Russia’s Sputnik V

Tasnim News Agency 0 Comments

By

The first round of coronavirus vaccinations with Sputnik V in Iran began on Tuesday as the health minister’s son received the first injection of the vaccine imported from Russia.

The medical staff at 635 hospitals across Iran are the first group to get the Russian vaccine.

The first dose of the imported vaccine, however, was injected to a non-medical person, the son of Health Minister Saeed Namaki.

President of Iran Hassan Rouhani says the vaccination program will reach a “remarkable” level before the new Iranian year (March 20) with the delivery of other shipments of vaccines purchased from abroad.

Iran’s Food and Drug Administration says the country has purchased 2 million doses of Russia’s Sputnik-V vaccine, the first shipment of which arrived in Tehran on February 4.

Officials said Iran will receive around 16 million doses of vaccines through the World Health Organization’s COVAX program, import more than 25 million doses from abroad, and produce 25 million other doses inside the country.

PinLinkedInPrint
Tasnim News Agency

Tasnim News Agency

Tasnim News Agency is a private news agency in Iran launched in 2012. Its purpose is to cover a variety of political, social, economic and international subjects along with other fields

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.