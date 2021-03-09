Iran Says Ready For Prisoner Swap With US

By Tasnim News Agency

The spokesperson for the Iranian administration expressed Tehran’s readiness for the exchange of all prisoners with the US.

Speaking at a press conference on Tuesday, Ali Rabiee reiterated the stances already declared by Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif about a prisoner swap with the US, saying, “We are ready to exchange all inmates. Such a thing has not happened so far because the US has not been prepared.”

“The two sides (Iran and the US) can make a decision about it,” he added.

“There are many Iranians across the world who have been jailed on the US’ orders. Decisions and measures are being adopted in this regard, but we believe that, as mentioned by Mr. Zarif, we can negotiate about all the inmates at once and solve the problem all at once,” Rabiee added.

Last month, the spokesman of the Iranian Foreign Ministry dismissed a claim by a US official that Tehran and Washington have begun direct talks over American prisoners in Iran and vice versa, saying that there have been no direct talks between the two countries on any matter.

Saeed Khatibzadeh said there were a number of Iranian prisoners in the United States who have been detained on false charges without going through due process, and securing their freedom had been always a priority for the government of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

The spokesman, however, denied any direct contacts with the United States over the situation of prisoners under the new US administration, noting that some messages regarding this issue have been exchanged with American officials via the Swiss embassy in Tehran, which serves as the US interests section, or foreign ministers of other countries.