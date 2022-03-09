Iran Urges Reopening Of Land Border With Azerbaijan

By Tasnim News Agency

Voicing Iran’s readiness to enhance the economic and energy cooperation with the Republic of Azerbaijan, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian called for plans to increase the number of flights between the two neighbors and reopen the land border.

In a telephone conversation on Tuesday, Amirabdollahian and his Azeri counterpart Jeyhun Bayramov discussed the bilateral cooperation between Tehran and Baku and the regional developments.

Commemorating the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Tehran and Baku, Amirabdollahian said the ties between the two countries have now reached the stage of progress.

Referring to the developments in the South Caucasus region, Amirabdollahian said the common goal of Iran and Azerbaijan is stability and peace in that region.

The Iranian foreign minister also expressed hope that the remaining issues between Azerbaijan and Armenia will be resolved with foresight and without foreign intervention.

He pointed to an increase in travels between the two neighbors, stressed the need to increase the number of direct flights, and called for reopening of the land border between the two countries.

Amirabdollahian also underlined Iran’s readiness to expand economic and energy relations with Azerbaijan, the Foreign Ministry’s website reported.

Referring to an upcoming meeting of Iran-Azerbaijan Joint Economic Commission, the top Iranian diplomat reaffirmed the seriousness of the Iranian side to achieve positive results from the commission.

The Azeri foreign minister, for his part, expressed pleasure with the development of cooperation between Tehran and Baku in recent months and welcomed the holding of the Joint Economic Commission.

Referring to the 30th anniversary of Tehran-Baku relations, Bayramov described the level of bilateral ties as growing.

He described a recent visit by the Iranian minister of roads to Baku as a sign of good relations between the two neighbors.

Bayramov also stressed Azerbaijan’s full readiness to implement economic agreements with Iran.