Iran Will Definitely Punish Israel, Says FM

By Tasnim News Agency

Iran’s Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian said the country will certainly punish the Israeli regime for its strike on the Iranian diplomatic mission in Damascus.

Amirabdollahian, who is visiting Damascus at the head of a political and parliamentary delegation, met with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad on Monday.

While thanking the Syrian side for their warm welcome to the Iranian delegation, Amirabdollahian extended Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi’s greetings to Assad.

He further appreciated Assad’s phone call with Raisi and the presence of the Syrian foreign minister and other ministers and senior officials of the country at the Iranian Embassy and their solidarity with Iran after the recent attack by the Israeli regime on the Iranian consulate in the Syrian capital.

Amirabdollahian referred to various political, legal and international measures by the Islamic Republic of Iran at the United Nations and the Security Council and its consultations with governments immediately after the incident.

He also added Iran has conveyed its message to the US as a staunch supporter of the Israeli regime which is directly responsible for the crimes and atrocities of Israel.

Amirabdollahian said that Iran will definitely respond to Israeli regime and will punish it, according to the Iranian Foreign Ministry’s website.

He also spoke about the situation in Gaza and the recent visits by the leaders of the Hamas and Islamic Jihad movements to Iran, saying various information and reports indicate severe disarray and unprecedented divisions within the Israeli regime.

According to Amirabdollahian, the resistance front is, on the other hand, in a very good condition and is prepared to continue standing up to the aggression by the Israeli regime.

The top Iranian diplomat however underlined that the humanitarian situation of the oppressed Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank requires the attention and immediate action of the international community due to Israel’s brutal war crimes and the continuation of the siege of Gaza.

He said Iran and Syria need to pay more attention to the various dimensions of their economic cooperation and the need to implement their agreements, especially the treaties they signed during Raisi’s visit to Damascus.

In regards to the previous invitation extended by President Raisi to his Syrian counterpart to visit Tehran, Amirabdollahian stressed the need to make the necessary arrangements for this trip to be successful.

In the meeting, Assad also extended his greetings to Leader of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Imam Khamenei and the Iranian president.

Assad offered his condolences over the martyrdom of the Iranian military advisers in the recent Israeli attack.

Referring to his phone conversation with the Iranian president after the crime, the Syrian president noted that Iran’s martyrs are Syria’s and “we have a common position and feeling in this regard and both nations are in a common fight”.

Assad praised the role of General Mohammad Reza Zahedi, who was martyred in the attack, in the fight against terrorism and serving the people of Syria and Lebanon. He added that the punishment of the Israeli regime will be the strengthening of the axis of resistance as much as possible.

The Syrian president noted that the uptick in the Israeli regime’s attacks on Syria is a sign of insanity and extreme disarray within the Israeli regime, saying that such crimes will not help make up for the regime’s defeats.

Pointing to the situation in Palestine, Assad said, in addition to heavy defeats in the six-month battle against the resistance and the Palestinian people, the Israeli regime is now facing the most unprecedented deep hatred on the part of the world’s public opinion and governments, even among its friends and allies, and today Israel’s only hope is to prevent the Palestinian civil society from continuing to accompany and support the resistance by continuing the crimes against the Palestinians.