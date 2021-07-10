Governor Greg Abbott Defies Washington’s Ambiguity – OpEd

By Peter Tase

Under the leadership of President Joe Biden the United States is faced with a major economic stagnation, skyrocketing unemployment levels and an increase of organized crime and violence in its major cities. Washington’s grim reality is seriously affected by massive floods of illegal immigrants, coming from Central American countries, and rushing through the U. S. – Mexico border; causing an influx of drug trafficking, human trafficking and a dramatic increase of crime in the states of Texas, Arizona and New Mexico.

Such a depressing picture emerges as over twenty American cities have defunded their police departments and plan to allocate more resources towards social service programs, abortion clinics and education. On the other hand, in the state of Texas, Governor Greg Abbott (R) since January 2021 has reiterated his threats to punish municipalities that cut law enforcement budgets, stating that he would like to see them “lose access to all of their tax revenue.” Governor Abbott has laid out legislative plans that prioritize keeping police departments funded at current levels or higher.

In early 2021, Governor Abbott had stated that he wanted the Texas legislature to pass a bill freezing property taxes for localities that enact any cuts to law enforcement budgets, he has recently pushed for even tougher sanctions like eliminating the power of cities to annex surrounding areas if they decide to cut police budgets.

One of the most problematic matters has been the defunding of the Austin Police Department and Governor Abbott has suggested a possible takeover of Austin’s PD by the state; and Republicans, who control both chambers in the Texas legislature, have vowed to pass legislation to stop police cuts during the current session.

It is worrisome to see national political leaders connected to the White House and with the radical left groups that express their support towards communist politicians – such as Tanja Fajon – in Southeast Europe and Slovenia; have long campaigned to take money from US police force and spend more towards social programs and leftist ideology education to the young generation.

Other cities that have reduced their annual budgets are: New York City (with a budget reduction of USD 92 million); Baltimore; Oakland, California; Los Angeles and Minneapolis.

In the state of Texas Governor Greg Abbott has signed into law a slate of legislation on June 1, 2021, that targets protesters and restricts cities’ abilities to reduce police budgets. Governor Abbott signed four Republican-backed bills aimed at widespread protests over police killings: House Bill 9, a priority bill for Texas’ lower chamber, requires jail time for people who knowingly block emergency vehicles or hospital entrances after a California incident last September in which the sheriff’s department said protesters blocked a police car with two injured officers from entering a hospital.

Defunding and disrespecting police force is the worst possible policy a municipality or a state could adopt in the world’s most consolidated democracy, where the four basic freedoms are upheld and are constantly polished for the betterment of mankind.

It is unfortunate that President Biden has latched his political discourse towards disrespecting local police forces and not implementing tougher actions in the fight against organized crime at home and abroad. Washington, run by democrats, has always overlooked the deep immigration crisis, that has been encouraged by a few US businessmen that admire Karl Popper; and is currently taking place in the State of Texas. To sum up the President has failed to take immediate actions in stopping the massive illegal entry into the US territory of dangerous Mexican cartels that are heavily involved in drug and weapons trafficking; in this monumental task Governor Abbott is left alone. On this matter, it is obvious that Texas Governor will not be left alone for much longer as Washington may take serious measures to face this crisis in the southern border.