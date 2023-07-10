Big Tech Payment Systems Are Slowly Replacing The American Judiciary – OpEd

By Rahul Manchanda

It used to be that when one party had a contractual dispute with another party over goods and services the two individuals would head towards their local courthouse and duke it out legally and equitably in front of lawyers and judges who had been trained for years, if not decades, in the subtle and complex intricacies of contract law and the uniform commercial code, complete with those professionals (usually doctors of law) who would draw upon their vast training and study into case law, statutory authority, legislative intent, treatises, other legal sources and hornbooks collected, analyzed, and collated over thousands of years to arrive at a competent, trustworthy, and fair written legal decision.

Now, with the advent of Big Tech payment systems, such as the imbeciles running the underwriting and risk departments over at PayPal, Stripe.com, Square, and other barely high school graduated mouth-breathers sitting at their desks, whole entire contracts in the tens of thousands of dollars, if not millions, are being decided on a whim and a lark by pimply faced morons with no education or training in the intricate complexities of contract law, and the results are very, very real.

One party has their money taken away, and another party is enriched somehow with either money, or product, or services, or all 3.

This paves the way for truly unfair results, implicit bias, racism, discrimination, revenge, retaliation, power trips, failure to understand english, cultural norms, hatred of certain classes of people, and other factors which should have absolutely no place in determining financial or contractual disputes whatsoever.

It was bad enough when Big Tech, following the trend by Big Corporations, started down the pathway of eliminating individual civil and human rights and constitutional guarantees by forcing any and all people who dealt with them (employees, customers, contractors) to sign an “arbitration agreement” which promised not to use the civil courts to resolve any or all disputes by and between themselves and the Big Corporation, thus quashing in the blink of an eye legitimate violations of law and human rights, but now this cancer has spread and metastasized into also applying the same arbitrary and capricious decision making in the financial transaction world as well, completely dispensing with courts of law, and replacing them with dark ages based thuggery and animal instincts to resolve legitimate financial disputes between credit card holders, banks, merchant services, and merchants/small businesses themselves.

Of course, the United States House and Senate Banking Committees remain fully and totally asleep at the wheel, unwilling to drag these wholesale abusers of law and contract back to the court rooms where they belong, while the judiciary simply rubberstamps these “arbitration agreements” without going to the actual merits of the cases at hand.

The United States of America judiciary and legal system slips further and further down the slippery slope into the Dark Ages, with the greedy billionaire global oligarchs of Big Tech and Big Corporations dragging its people along for the ride.