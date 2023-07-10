The Evolving ‘Keiretsu’ Of The American Banking System – OpEd

By Rahul Manchanda

The global oligarchs and banking cartels love to conduct their human rights violating experiments in all countries around the world, except for their own, such as within the United States, United Kingdom and Germany, because that’s usually where these mad social scientists call home.

The socialist, discriminatory, reactionary, retaliatory, exclusionary, biased, closed off, and biased Keiretsu banking system has been a hallmark of Japanese banking as long as anyone can remember, but there was always no way that the global banking oligarchs could get away with engaging in that behavior here in the United States, which was always the common parlance.

Unfortunately, with the advent and encroachment of the new world order, where civil and human rights have already been damned since September 11, 2001 to the point of wistful memories today, all three branches of the U.S. Government have been carefully pruned and whittled out of any and all remaining patriots, courageous individuals, or honorable statesmen to speak of, replaced almost entirely by cowardly, paunchy, pudgy, dishonest, fearful, bloated, and treacherous “leaders” that populate all three branches of government, easily blown over by the faintest breath of any and all international bankers and communists who stand in their way.

As undersigned has written about before, the American financial system, like the Big Tech system, has supplanted and replaced, and in fact operates as the face of, the United States government when it comes to openly violating individual Americans’ civil liberties and human rights in conducting business, transacting commerce, and otherwise trying to feed and take care of their families, employees, clients and societies if they do not “tow the line” of the sick and twisted “value systems” of the international banking system, who all believe that they have been given the right to rule over mankind, from birth to death, including but not limited to starving their enemies, killing them, torturing them, even depriving them of the lifeblood of cash and capital to pay their bills.

The socialist Keiretsu banking system, which really was the mainstay of the ancient Japanese samurai bushido culture adopted and then culturally appropriated by international bankers as a natural consequence and switched over to their goal of socialist control of banking and commerce, has now infiltrated and mimicked the inherent American values of private rights versus public responsibilities, only this time it has become a “terms of service” or “risk management” issue by their “underwriting departments” to talk to one another, electronically or otherwise, and to literally ban certain small businesses and individuals hated and targeted by these international bankster perverts to drive their enemies into bankruptcy and hopefully, in their minds, to either extinction or conversion, to their way of thinking.

When Barack Obama was President of the United States, they first came onto the scene with their shutting down of businesses based on “risky industries” such as guns and weapons, and other industries which on their face could be shunned by a sizable part of the U.S. population, but as everyone knows, once government is given certain powers, they never give them up, only expand them thereon.

So it should not surprise anyone, that this “power” has been expanded and broadened, to the point where any and all businesses may be deemed “risky” if that targeted business is not “liked” by the enemies of the international banker oligarchs, who could easily send multiple agent provocateurs to commit frivolous credit card charge backs or other financial attacks on that company and its merchant service accounts, or other financial attributes.

The conspiracy theorists have been claiming for decades that soon, no one will be able to buy, sell, or trade until and unless they “take the mark of the beast,” well that time is nowhere clearer and closer, than now, in the present day, and it will only get worse unless these hitherto ignorant, corrupted, weak, and cowardly members of all three branches of the United States government, gets off their collective behinds, and begins to both investigate, and then regulate.