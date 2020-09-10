ISSN 2330-717X
Thursday, September 10, 2020

Eurasia Review

A Journal of Analysis and News

wildfire
1 Environment The Americas 

Oregon Governor Says Towns Have Been ‘Substantially Destroyed’ By Huge Wildfires

RT 0 Comments

By

First responders are battling more than 35 fires burning across more than 300,000 acres of land in Oregon, forcing thousands to evacuate their homes — and the governor is warning the worst could be yet to come.

“Over the last 24 hours, Oregon has experienced unprecedented fires, with devastating consequences across the state. Our number-one priority right now is saving lives. This could be the greatest loss of human lives and property due to wildfires in our state’s history,” Governor Kate Brown said, addressing the emergency.

Firefighters, National Guard soldiers, and Red Cross volunteers are working “around the clock” to battle the blazes, and Brown is warning areas not battling fires to be “on high alert” and the current blazes are creating “the worst fire condition risks in 30 years.”

So far, no fatalities have been confirmed, but hundreds of homes have been lost. 

Brown confirmed the towns of “Detroit in central Oregon, Blue River and Vida in Lane County, and Phoenix and Talent in Southern Oregon” have been “substantially destroyed.”

Fires have been raging in the Pacific Northwest for days. Washington and California have been dealing with their own wildfires, one of which was sparked by a firework used at a ‘gender reveal’ party. 

RT

RT

RT, previously known as Russia Today, is a global multilingual television news network based in Russia. RT was the first all-digital Russian TV network.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.