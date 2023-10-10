Why Prime Minister Modi Is Right In Extending Solidarity With Israel – OpEd

By N. S. Venkataraman

When Hamas attacked Israel last Saturday, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi was one of the first persons to express solidarity with Israel, in its hour of crisis.

There has been some isolated criticism in India as well as in a few other countries about Mr. Modi’s spontaneous and full hearted support to Israel. Such critics seem to think that Mr. Modi has not considered the interests of the Palestinians, who claim that they have been deprived of their land, by being taken away several decades back when the state of Israel came into being after end of World War II.

In such matters, there are often views for and against and one cannot judge which view is entirely appropriate. Civilisation demands that such issues should be sorted out by discussions and mutual understanding and not by war.

Indian Prime Minister Modi has consistently taken stand against acts of aggression and terrorism during the last several year . Mr. Modi understands the pain caused by terrorist acts, as India is itself a victim of such terrorist acts over the last several years.

In the case of the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas, Mr. Modi must have considered the fact that war was launched by Hamas and not by Israel. Obviously, in the case of such war and conflicts, the side which start the war or the conflict is the guilty one and not the side which has to necessarily defend itself against such war and violence imposed on it. Certainly,

Mr. Modi has expressed solidarity with Israel, since Hamas launched war against Israel with unprecedented intensity and in the process killed hundreds of innocent citizens of Israel. The ground reality is that facing such war and aggression, Israel cannot but retaliate and protect its territorial integrity.

Several countries in the world have termed Hamas as a terrorist group, though Hamas claim that they are not terrorists but freedom fighters. Every terrorist group makes such claims of fighting for liberation and just cause, when they attack another nation or group violently.

In the case of Israel Hamas war, one has to either support Israel or Hamas and cannot remain neutral. Considering the fact that Hamas has launched aggression and indulged in a ruthless war with clear intention of destruction of Israel, Mr. Modi as the Prime Minister of a large country with significant population share in the world would have failed in his responsibility, if he had not expressed his solidarity with Israel at the critical juncture.

In the last several years, there have been global efforts to ensure peace in the middle east region and several middle east countries including Saudi Arabia, UAE, Jordon, Egypt, and Qatar have realized that middle east region cannot afford such conditions of conflict and unrest all the time. There have been significant change for the better in the attitude and approach of leaders of several middle east countries in recent times. . In such climate, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, UAE, Qatar and others have all developed good relations with Israel , which obviously indicate that they have come to accept that Israel as a country has to be accorded its due status. In other words, these countries have accepted that Israel is a legitimate state.

The fact is Hamas group and a few other militant groups which believe in war and violence in defence of what they term as the rights of Palestinian people, now remain isolated even in middle east countries. Most of the middle east countries, which have seen considerable material prosperity, technology advancement and have adopted healthy life style with quality administration, cannot support militancy anymore. On the other hand, they realise that the growth in militancy would affect the stability and progress of the middle east countries themselves.

While Mr. Modi has expressed his solidarity with Israel which he has done in view of his understanding of the fact that terrorism should be wiped out, several middle east countries have observed positive silence in the Hamas Israel conflict, with positivity being on the side of peace and progress and against terrorism.