Iran’s FM Visits Oman For Talks

By Tasnim News Agency

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian traveled to Muscat on Monday for meetings with Omani authorities.

The top Iranian diplomat left Tehran for Muscat on Monday morning.

He is going to hold talks with top Omani officials about ways to enhance the political, economic and cultural relations between the two countries and to hold consultations about major regional issues.

Amirabdollahian is accompanied by a political delegation from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in the trip.

Iran and Oman share age-old and close diplomatic, economic, and commercial ties.

Oman played an important role in facilitating the early stages of nuclear talks between Iran and the world power which resulted in the 2015 nuclear deal, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

Iran and Oman have also held several naval exercises in the Persian Gulf and the Sea of Oman in recent years.