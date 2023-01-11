The US Government Versus Home Sweet Home – OpEd

By Adam Dick

Over the last few decades the United States government has been working on degrading Americans’ homes one piece at a time. A new proposal the US government is considering would add gas stoves commonly used in the kitchens of homes across the country to its list of forbidden yet highly valued home items.

Home sweet home keeps becoming more bitter as the US government mandates the elimination of home features that have contributed greatly to Americans’ comfort in their abodes. We know US government crackdowns on home comfort include the mandating in 1994 that new toilets use less than half the water to flush than most toilets used before. Also, the war against light bulbs choice is set to culminate this summer when the US government totally bans the sale of incandescent light bulbs that were long commonly used in American homes.

In the sights of President Joe Biden’s administration are additional home comforts. The Department of Energy is seeking to ban the majority of natural gas furnaces currently being purchased. In addition, Candace Hathaway reported Monday at The Blaze that the Biden administration’s Consumer Product Safety Commission is considering banning gas-burning stoves — the type of stove that Hathaway notes is used in approximately 35 percent of American homes.

With the US government micromanaging home lights, toilets, furnaces, and stoves to the liking of the government instead of each home’s residents —and probably increasing costs in the process, many Americans will experience four good reasons to decry the US government within an hour of waking up each day.

This article was published by RonPaul Institute.