Iran-Armenia Joint Military Drill Planned In Border Region

By Tasnim News Agency

A joint military drill is planned to be held by Iran and Armenia in a border region.

It is aimed at reinforcing sustainable peace along their shared frontier, enhancing bilateral security cooperation, and combating terrorism.

Speaking on Wednesday, Brigadier General Valiollah Ma’dani, deputy commander for operations of the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC)’s Ground Forces, confirmed that the joint drill would take place over two days in the Norduz border area, which is located in Iran’s northwestern East Azarbaijan Province.

According to the commander, operational units from both the countries would be deployed to the area during the exercises, which would be conducted in a secure environment, with no immediate threats facing the border region.

“This joint exercise is a proactive measure to ensure the combat readiness of our forces, confront terrorism, and contribute to sustainable peace in the region,” he stated, Press TV reported.

Ma’dani noted that the primary objective of the joint drill was to strengthen the security of the common border. “Given the sensitive geopolitical position of this area, the strategic importance of our border with Armenia cannot be overstated,” he said.

The official also pointed out that the exercises fell under the command of the IRGC’s Ashura Regional Base, which oversees adherence to defensive imperatives in the region and provides strategic direction and oversight for the exercises.

He commended the 31st Ashura Operational Division, which operates under the base’s command, for its disciplined deployment to the Norduz area towards performance of the drills.

“This division, which earned distinction during the eight years of the Sacred Defense (Iran’s defensive operations in the face of Iraq’s 1980-88 imposed war on the country), continues to exemplify operational excellence,” he said.

The joint drills come against the backdrop of Iran and Armenia’s efforts at boosting their relations and joint cooperation.