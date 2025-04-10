Myanmar-Pakistan Relations And Regional Calculation – OpEd

By Dr. Hamza Khan

At a time when the world tends to describe global crises more loudly than acts of compassion, Pakistan has risen to become a champion of humanitarian diplomacy, answering swiftly to the devastating earthquake which hit Myanmar. This catastrophe left the communities in need of shelter, medical care and food after it claimed in excess of 2,000 lives and affected thousands more.

Under Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s leadership, Pakistan’s government swiftly recognized the urgency to help, organizing a rapid relief operation that represented its standing for the norms of regional solidarity and solidarity globally. Besides it is a show case of Pakistan’s logistical capability and testament to a committed international actor, always looking out for others in pain.

The supplies were mobilized by the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) in 35 tons in days of the disaster. A special aircraft airlifted into Yangon was used to load tents, tarpaulins, blankets, ready to eat meals, lifesaving medicines and portable water purification equipment. The amount of aid in such comprehensive way addresses both the emergency and medium term needs and reduces the risk of disease outbreak or exposure. Presiding over the dispatch ceremony, Federal Minister Dr. Tariq Fazal Chaudhry said that Pakistan “stands steadfast with Myanmar in the hour of grief and will stand unflinchingly by their side”. Pakistan reconciles through empathy, humanity as it comes first by putting human security first and not calculating by geopolitical calculus.

In the case of this intervention, the aid goes beyond the material; it is a very practical operation of soft power. During the last few years, Pakistan has been moving towards being a trustworthy partner in global disaster response, which includes flood relief in Bangladesh, COVID relief across Africa and Asia. In Myanmar amplifying this narrative, the Pakistan run too, doesn’t just look nice but also does away with the insularity perceptions with real solidarity. It goes without saying that the NDMA’s coordinated work—resulting from domestic businesses such as the 2022 floods—also stands as an example of institutional maturity and a readiness to respond to international emergencies with ease. Such capabilities add to Pakistan’s diplomatic credibility and bolster its chances of assuming a leading role in the multilateral forums like the United Nations as well as SAARC.

The implications of this aid include not merely humanitarianism. Engaging Pakistan during times of vulnerabilities helps to build up the bilateral trust thereby allowing for trade, security, and cultural exchanges. It also tells the Global South that though the practice of South-South cooperation is undermined by hierarchies in traditional aid architecture, Islamabad is still committed to it. Moreover, the broadcast of this effort through state media and diplomatic channels is an effective means to counter external criticisms of Pakistan, with the focus being of a country that is proactive and compassionate.

What’s crucial about the initiative is that it highlights the mutual dependency of disaster-response and sustainable development work. Compared to earthquakes, what is sudden may be new in one’s life, but it amplifies the insecurities of systemic vulnerabilities (poor infrastructure, lack of healthcare, economic fragility) that need long term solutions. This reality has been acknowledged by Pakistan’s pledge to send a second aid consignment which balances urgency of relief with the continuation of engagement. This is in line with the Sendai Framework for Disaster Risk Reduction that puts resilience building as much as emergency response.

This ethos is proved when Pakistan responds to a common humanity to Myanmar’s plight, albeit in a fractured time. Global disasters loom, and acts like these remind us a way to a world with more compassion, where instead of differences we come together to defend the value of human life.