Rising Together: Forging A Regional Security Alliance In A Changing Indo-Pacific – OpEd

By Simon Hutagalung

The Pacific region is at a crucial crossroads, grappling with shifting power dynamics and the potential reassessment of U.S. strategic commitments. With rising concerns about Washington’s long-term willingness to maintain military deployments in East and Southeast Asia, regional actors must reevaluate their security strategies in light of China’s increasing assertiveness.

In this increasingly multipolar landscape, Indonesia, South Korea, Japan, Australia, and New Zealand need to overcome political and historical divides to build a resilient and cohesive security alliance. Such a framework is essential not only to counterbalance Beijing’s aggressive behavior in the South China Sea and around Taiwan but also to safeguard the stability of maritime routes, uphold the rules-based international order, and ensure the sovereignty and security of the broader Pacific.

Recent developments indicate a noticeable shift in U.S. foreign policy priorities. Although the United States continues to maintain a strong military presence through bilateral alliances and forward-deployed forces, there is increasing ambivalence about long-term engagement, driven by internal political divisions and global overstretch. The 2023 National Defense Authorization Act underscored a pivot toward a more strategic focus on restraint and burden-sharing with allies and partners. Regional states have observed a decline in naval patrols in the South China Sea and a reduction in high-profile multilateral military exercises compared to previous years. This decrease, whether temporary or long-lasting, creates a strategic vacuum in a region where the balance of power and deterrence has heavily relied on military presence.

China has simultaneously become more emboldened in projecting power across the region. Throughout 2024, the People’s Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) continued its militarization of islands and increased incursions into Taiwan’s Air Defense Identification Zone (ADIZ). Satellite imagery reports and from think tanks like the International Institute for Strategic Studies (IISS) confirm a nearly 20% increase in PLAN activity around contested zones in the South China Sea compared to 2022. China’s Belt and Road Initiative, once primarily marketed as an enterprise economic, become a lever for influencing political, military and access as in seen the Solomon security Islands pact and increased port calls in New Papua Guinea. Smaller Indo-Pacific-facing nations’ economic dependencies on Beijing are increasingly subject to coercive diplomacy, resulting in a fragmented and unstable regional order.

Against this backdrop, the absence of a robust regional security framework threatens to spiral into further strategic uncertainty. A vacuum could precipitate an arms race, particularly among middle powers seeking self-reliance. Japan’s 2023 National Security Strategy outlines a historic doubling of its defense by 2027, while Australia’s Defence Strategic Review increased stresses on forward defense capabilities. These unilateral efforts, while notable, may not be enough to counterbalance Chinese assertiveness without a structured multilateral approach. Additionally, the threat to maritime security is significant: 60% of global trade transits through the Indo-Pacific, including vital routes such as the Malacca Strait and the South China Sea. Disruption of these key shipping lanes would destabilize not only regional economies but also global markets.

Forging a unified regional alliance among the five targeted countries presents significant challenges. Historical legacies, particularly the ongoing tensions between Japan and South Korea, complicate high-level cooperation. Although the 2023 Camp David Summit between the United States, Japan, and South Korea indicated a thaw in relations, deep-seated mistrust and unresolved historical grievances persist. Additionally, Indonesia and New Zealand, long advocates of non-alignment, may hesitate to join a formal military bloc due to concerns about alienating China and straying from ASEAN-centric principles. Each country has a unique perception of threats. Japan and South Korea see China as a direct military challenge, while Indonesia’s concerns are primarily economic and related to sovereignty, particularly regarding illegal fishing and maritime rights. Additionally, disparities in defense spending and varying levels of interoperability among their armed forces further complicate coordination.

Institutionally, the region lacks the NATO-security style infrastructure necessary for seamless joint action. ASEAN, despite its centrality, is constrained by its consensus model and has shown limited capacity to respond to hard security issues. Past attempts at multilateralism, such as the East Asia Summit and the ASEAN Regional Forum, have not yielded tangible defense integration. Furthermore, domestic laws in some countries limit troop basing and military mobilization—issues that must be harmonized to build a collective functioning security mechanism.

In response to these multifaceted challenges, a pragmatic yet forward-approach leaning is imperative. The five-nation initiative should establish a formal Indo-Pacific Security Dialogue to align policy perspectives and strengthen trust among nations. This diplomatic forum could operate alongside ASEAN structures, promoting inclusivity without being constrained by unanimity rules. Regular ministerial meetings, supported by a permanent secretariat, would help institutionalize cooperation. In terms of defense, joint naval and cyber exercises should be expanded, focusing on developing common communication protocols and early warning systems for hybrid threats and gray-zone activities. Sharing intelligence, perhaps modeled on a scaled-down version of the Five Eyes alliance, would significantly enhance threat anticipation and response. Additionally, the coalition must invest in economic and technological resilience by developing joint supply chain safeguards, shared R&D platforms for defense innovation, and mechanisms to counter disinformation. Civic engagement initiatives, such as academic exchanges, climate resilience projects, and media cooperation, can foster a shared Indo-Pacific identity that underpins alliance cohesion.

Ultimately, although the historical and strategic challenges are significant, the need for self-reliance in the Indo-Pacific has never been clearer. The decline of U.S. strategic centrality is a tangible reality, whether perceived or not, and it requires like-minded regional actors to take ownership of their security futures. Indonesia, South Korea, Japan, Australia, and New Zealand—though geographically diverse in systems, politics, and histories—share a common interest in upholding sovereignty, stability, and a rules-based order. A flexible, adaptive security architecture rooted in minilateral cooperation offers the best path forward. By acting collectively, these nations cannot only deter aggression and mitigate instability but also chart a stable and prosperous future for the Indo-Pacific in an increasingly uncertain global environment.

The opinions expressed in this article are the author’s own.

