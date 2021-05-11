Pashinyan Says Turkey Is Armenia’s Enemy, ‘But That Enmity Must Be Managed’

By PanARMENIAN

Acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said in parliament on Monday, May 10 that “Turkey is our enemy but that enmity must be managed.”

The National Assembly has convened to elect a new Prime Minister. If lawmakers fail to elect a head of government on Monday, the parliament will be dissolve by virtue of law to pave the way for snap elections.

“That’s a historical fact. Turkey is both our enemy and our neighbor,” Pashinyan said from the parliament floor. “That enmity must be managed, because if it boils on, there is going to be an explosion one day.”

Pashinyan also said that some circles are trying to present the ruling power as pro-Turkish, which he said is not true, citing, in particular, the adoption of resolutions condemning the Armenian Genocide in recent years and its recognition by the U.S. President.

Pashinyan came under fire after signing a statement with the Russian and Azerbaijani Presidents to end the war in Nagorno-Karabakh almost 45 days after the start of the military hostilities. Under the deal, the Armenian side was forced to return all the seven regions surrounding Karabakh, having lost a part of Karabakh itself in hostilities.