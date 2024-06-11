Biden Exploits WWII Heroism To Promote US Fascist Aggression Against Russia – OpEd

By Finian Cunningham

A charitable view would be U.S. President Joe Biden has no awareness and therefore no shame. But what he did during the 80th anniversary of D-Day landings last week was nonetheless repugnant. He exploited the historic event to cheaply justify NATO’s proxy war against Russia.

Biden delivered an open-air speech at Pointe du Pointe in Normandy. That is where some 225 U.S. Rangers stormed the beach during the D-Day landings in northwest France on June 6, 1944. The American troops scaled the cliffs under constant gunfire to capture German heavy artillery placements. The daring attack helped relieve the German firing on thousands of other Allied troops who were also storming the Normandy beaches nearby that day.

“My God, how did they do that?” asked Biden in awe.

There is no doubting the bravery of those American soldiers and their sacrifice that day. More than half of the spearhead Rangers were killed in action. The D-Day landings were one of the biggest military forces ever assembled. The second front it opened against Nazi Germany precipitated the eventual defeat in Berlin in May 1945, less than a year later.

Still, let’s not forget that the Soviet Union had been battling the Third Reich for three years before the British and American landings in Western Europe. Stalin had pleaded with Roosevelt and Churchill to open the Western front much sooner, to no avail.

It was the Soviet Red Army that inflicted the crucial blow to Hitler’s regime claiming 90 percent of Wehrmacht’s losses in countless heroic battles until the final conquest of Berlin. The iconic hoisting of the Red Flag over the Reichstag was a fitting symbol of who was the principal victor over Nazi Germany.

No disrespect to the sacrifices of the American, British and other Allied troops in Normandy, but their action was a sideshow to the main event of Soviet triumph and sacrifice – with more than 27 million Soviet citizens, some 10 million of them being soldiers, having been killed in the war compared with less than one million U.S. and British troops.

American and British national narcissism of course likes to project an outsized role played by D-Day landings. Hollywood presentations like Steven Spielberg’s feature movie, Saving Private Ryan, are cringe-making in their vainglorious appropriation of historical valor. Laughably, actor Tom Hanks, who starred in Saving Private Ryan, was present at the 80th anniversary events in France, giving media interviews about the historical importance of the invasion. How embarrassing that Hollywood versions of history are taken as factual accounts and presented with gravitas to the public by “mainstream media news” outlets.

Anyway, the conceited notion peddled by American and British media is that it was the courage and efforts of their soldiers that won World War Two. This absurd bias has long been baked into Hollywood and mass media messaging. However, the distortion has reached the level of blatant falsification whereby Russian representation was not even permitted at the commemorative events. This is of course because of the war in Ukraine and the Western propaganda that vilifies Russia as the aggressor in Ukraine. The contradictions would be too much to bear.

Imagine that. A supposedly major event dedicated to the defeat of Nazi Germany has the brazen audacity to omit any official acknowledgment of the vital contribution made by the Soviet Union.

Not only that, but American President Joe Biden has the gall to use the D-Day landings to justify the expansion of the present U.S.-led NATO proxy war against Russia. Biden is using his falsification of World War Two as a propellant for starting World War Three. This is beyond malicious stupidity. It is criminal in the Nuremberg definition.

On the U.S. Rangers’ assault on Pointe du Hoc on June 6, 1944, Biden declared: “They breached Hitler’s Atlantic Wall. And they turned, in that one effort, the tide of war that began to save the world.”

The incredible arrogance here by Biden is that the beach landing “turned the tide of war to save the world”.

Any honest historian, regardless of nationality, would contend the tide of war was turned during the Battle of Stalingrad in 1943 and numerous other battles on the Eastern Front which decimated the fearsome Nazi war machine.

Biden continued with his Hollywoodesque narration: “A feared dictator [who] had conquered a continent had finally met his match. Because of them, the war turned.”

Again, this is Biden making stuff up to plump up America’s myths about its presumed virtues and exceptional leadership of the “free world”.

He says of the U.S. soldiers in Normandy: “They stood against Hitler’s aggression.”

Let’s give those American and other Allied soldiers their just respect. Yes, they did stand up to Hitler and fascist aggression in Europe. As did the Soviet soldiers with whom the West was allied during WWII.

Then Biden twists the narrative with odious intent. He asks: “Does anyone doubt — does anyone doubt that they [the U.S. troops in the D-Day landings] would want America to stand up against Putin’s aggression here in Europe today?”

Biden goes on: “As we gather here today, it’s not just to honor those who showed such remarkable bravery on that day, June 6th, 1944. It’s to listen to the echoes of their voices, to hear them, because they are summoning us, and they’re summoning us now.

“They’re ask[ing] us: What will we do?

“They’re not asking us to scale these cliffs, but they’re asking us to stay true to what America stands for.

“They’re not asking us to do their job. They’re asking us to do our job: to protect freedom in our time, to defend democracy, to stand up to aggression abroad and at home, to be part of something bigger than ourselves.”

Biden’s distortion of history and the historic defeat of fascism is breathtaking. He is equating present-day Russia with Nazi Germany and Putin with Hitler. This is surely the pinnacle of Russophobia. And an incredibly dangerous climax to the assault that Washington has been leading in Ukraine since the CIA coup in 2014.

In truth, U.S. imperialism and its NATO war machine have resurrected the aggression of Nazi Germany against Russia. That aggression is recklessly, criminally risking inciting a nuclear conflagration. Biden and the Western ruling class have repudiated any diplomatic resolution to the worst conflict in Europe since the Second World War and are unilaterally escalating the provocations against Russia with no accountability to the Western public, all based on lies and distortions.

Biden and his Western ilk are the embodiment of fascist aggression today.

And sickening insult upon insult, Biden exploited the memory of soldiers who died fighting Nazi fascism 80 years ago to promote American fascism today.