Ministerial meeting of BRICS in Russia’s Nizhny Novgorod. Photo Credit: Tasnim News Agency

Ministerial meeting of BRICS in Russia’s Nizhny Novgorod. Photo Credit: Tasnim News Agency
1 Africa Business East Asia Pacific Europe Middle East South and Central Asia The Americas World News 

Iran Attends BRICS Meeting In Russia

Tasnim News Agency 0 Comments

By

Iran has taken part in a ministerial meeting of BRICS in Russia’s Nizhny Novgorod. 

The caretaker foreign minister of Iran has traveled to Russia to participate in the two-day meeting of the BRICS foreign ministers.

Chaired by Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, the two-day gathering begins today, June 10.

The meeting is also attended by ministers from the Friends of BRICS nations.

This is the first ministerial meeting of BRICS following the association’s extension in 2023.

According to the Iranian Foreign Ministry, the meeting is set to address key issues in international relations, strategies for enhancing global governance, and conflict resolution in multilateral contexts, with a focus on increasing the influence of developing countries.

The BRICS foreign ministers will also outline the roadmap for developing strategic partnerships among the member states and will prepare the necessary groundwork for the 16th BRICS Summit, which will be held in Kazan.

Tasnim News Agency

Tasnim News Agency, which claims to be a private news agency in Iran but is reported be close to the IRGC, was launched in 2012. Its purpose is to cover a variety of political, social, economic and international subjects along with other fields.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *