Iran Attends BRICS Meeting In Russia

By Tasnim News Agency

Iran has taken part in a ministerial meeting of BRICS in Russia’s Nizhny Novgorod.

The caretaker foreign minister of Iran has traveled to Russia to participate in the two-day meeting of the BRICS foreign ministers.

Chaired by Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, the two-day gathering begins today, June 10.

The meeting is also attended by ministers from the Friends of BRICS nations.

This is the first ministerial meeting of BRICS following the association’s extension in 2023.

According to the Iranian Foreign Ministry, the meeting is set to address key issues in international relations, strategies for enhancing global governance, and conflict resolution in multilateral contexts, with a focus on increasing the influence of developing countries.

The BRICS foreign ministers will also outline the roadmap for developing strategic partnerships among the member states and will prepare the necessary groundwork for the 16th BRICS Summit, which will be held in Kazan.