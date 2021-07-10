ISSN 2330-717X
Iran's President Hassan Rouhani. Photo Credit: Tasnim News Agency

Rouhani Admits Iran Struggling With 5th Wave Of COVID

The coronavirus cases across Iran have climbed toward a fifth peak, the outgoing president said, blaming illegal entries for the spread of the more virulent Indian strain of the virus.

In comments at a Saturday session of the Coronavirus Fight National Headquarters, President Hassan Rouhani said Iran has begun to experience the fifth peak of the coronavirus pandemic, though the contagion has not spread countrywide so far.

He said while all efforts had been focused on containing the mutated variants of coronavirus in the southern and eastern provinces after the UK and Indian strains of virus were spread to the country from the neighboring states, the Delta variant has been reported in the inland provinces and the situation has deteriorated compared to the previous weeks.

Despite all supervisory activities and controls along the borders, illegal entries have unfortunately caused the spread of the Delta variant in Iran, Rouhani added.

The president called for strict compliance with the health protocols in all cities categorized as the red and orange zones, warning that laxity in observing the protocols will aggravate the conditions.

The death toll from the coronavirus in Iran, since its outbreak in February 2020, has surpassed 85,500.

