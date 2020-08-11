Indra Expands And Reinforces Its Quality Management System

By Eurasia Review

Indra said Tuesday it has given new impetus to its commitment to continuous improvement, quality, and customer satisfaction due to the expansion and reinforcement of its quality management system by means of several global certifications.

Specifically, AENOR has renewed Indra’s certificate of compliance with the international general standard ISO 9001:2015 and other specific quality certifications, including the IRIS certification for the rail industry (according to ISO 22163), the EN 9100 and EN 9110 certifications for the aerospace industry, and the PECAL/AQAP 2110-2310 certification for the defence industry. In addition, Indra has been awarded the EN 9120 certification related to Aerospace Equipment, Quality Management Systems, and Requirements for Aviation, Space, and Defence Distributors.

Indra is one of the few Spanish companies that has obtained the latest and most demanding specific certifications for the railway, defence, space, and aviation industries. Furthermore, it is worth mentioning that Indra is one of the nine national companies that has been awarded the three PECAL certifications (PECAL 2110, 2210, and 2310) by the Spanish Ministry of Defence.

The renewal of these certifications allows Indra to further extend the implementation of its homogeneous, and integrated quality management system, which has already been deployed in 77 workplaces in 14 countries, encompassing a total of 44 group companies and 20,000 company professionals that are committed to complying with these regulations. Specifically, the implementation of Indra’s global quality management system includes Spain, Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Slovakia, the Philippines, Italy, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Portugal, the Czech Republic, and Uruguay.

The global quality management model ensures an appropriate quality level in each of the projects and operations that Indra develops, as well as the best adaptation and response to customer expectations, especially those of large corporations with global operations. The global model also facilitates the analysis of supranational information to make better decisions and optimize management and work in global teams. Therefore, it is more effective and efficient than local systems implemented in each country.

The accreditations awarded to Indra acknowledge its commitment to continuous improvement and customer satisfaction. They ensure that Indra’s products and services comply with the applicable legal and regulatory requirements, certifying the highest quality, reliability, and safety. Furthermore, they enhance the competitiveness of the company since they enable it to offer solutions and services to companies and institutions that demand these quality guarantees before entering into any contract. They make Indra a more solid and sustainable company, improving its response to the expectations of customers and different stakeholders.

As well as ensuring an adequate adaptation of the quality management system to all certified centers, Indra has been working since last year to align global quality objectives with its Strategic Plan and each market context. Indra has also worked on the centralized coordination of quality certifications, optimizing costs, which has enabled it to ensure the fulfillment of business needs and acquired commitments, and expand the scope of certain certifications.