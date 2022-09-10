Even Left-Wing Democrats, When They Are In Power, Can’t Do Anything About Big Tech, Big Banks, Big Insurance, And Big Real Estate – OpEd

By Rahul Manchanda

For all of their hemming and hawing, spewing vitriol at conservatives and Republicans for “hoarding all of the country’s wealth, the Democrats are no better, and might be worse, than their opposition for political power against the above referenced out of control, monopoly (see cartel), antitrust violating American industries which threaten the freedom, liberty and constitutional rights of every American citizen.

In fact, leftist (sometimes openly socialist as in the case of current U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders) are given a wholesale “pass” by the entire country because their very presence is synonymous with breaking up and dismantling out of control behemoth financial entities seemingly non-responsive to the people.

But the reality is far more sinister – these monstrous enemies seem to do better during these left-wing regimes (currently in power under President Biden et al) because they jive well and sinuously meld into the leftist world view of communism and socialism, whereby it’s just a hop, jump, and a skip away from private corporate giants, to state controlled giants, with a simple stroke of the executive or legislative pen, and where they would probably do the exact same things that they are doing now to quell and crush rebellion, and the peoples’ freedom in almost every capacity as guaranteed by the Bill of Rights, all in the name of the STATE.

So maybe that’s why the current variety of Antitrust enforcement leaders such as Lina Khan of the Federal Trade Commission, and Jonathan Kanter of the United States Department of Justice, have done absolutely nothing to bring down the 4 antitrust elephants of the apocalypse listed above.

Similarly, left wing judges, both federal and state, do everything within their power to drag out these cases, some of which were painfully and with great difficulty initiated during the last Republican conservative administration under former Attorney General Bill Barr, and are also achieving nothing but massive billable hours generated on both sides by their lawyers, with these private corporate behemoths paying out of their nose quite easily (a drop in the bucket out of their annual monstrous trillion dollar profits) to private mega law firms, or the federal government paying off the U.S. and District Attorneys (and states attorneys general) stolen from the poor hapless taxpayers that are ironically the original victims of all of this.

It’s time to hold all leaders, regardless of political persuasion or party, responsible and place their proverbial feet to the fire and bring down these massive 4 financial industries, rather than have them merge with the United States government as they are already doing now (the very definition of fascism), before finally devolving into governmental socialism, followed then by true blue communism, until we are left, by natural inertia, into the bowels of one world, one leader Luciferian dictatorship.

We are in the end game, now.