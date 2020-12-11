Announcing A Vaccinations-Based Caste System – OpEd

By Adam Dick

This week, Health Minister Christine Elliott of Ontario, Canada announced that the province is planning to implement what can be best described as a caste system that categorizes people, and determines their legally allowed activities, based on whether or not they have been vaccinated for coronavirus.

Elliott explained that, under the planned system, people who are vaccinated for coronavirus will receive a special card — a vaccination passport — the possession of which will be required for them to do things other people will be prohibited from doing. She stated, the card will “be really important for people to have for travel purposes, perhaps for work purposes, for going to theaters or cinemas or any other places where people will be in closer physical contact when we get through the worst of the pandemic, so, yes, that will be essential for people to have that.”

Politicians across the world have been spending billions of dollars on funding the rush into mass production of experimental coronavirus vaccines as well as on setting up means for quickly injecting these vaccines into as many people as possible. But, many people intend not to have the injections. To help overcome this resistance, don’t be surprised to see many more government officials across the world join Elliott in calling for the adoption of vaccinations-based caste systems. Such draconian caste systems would be right in line with other harsh measures, from stay-at-home orders to mask mandates to forced closing of businesses, that governments have been imposing for months on end in their coronavirus crackdowns.

For more information about the announced vaccinations-based caste system in Ontario, and to hear Elliott describe it, watch this recent Canadian Broadcasting Corporation report:

Ontario’s new addition to its coronavirus crackdown was also discussed in the Thursday episode of the Ron Paul Liberty Report.

This article was published by Ron Paul Institute