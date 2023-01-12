Vår Energi Awarded 12 New Exploration Licenses With 5 Operatorships In Norway

By Eurasia Review

Eni, through Vår Energi, a listed company with Eni as major shareholder, has been awarded 12 new licenses, of which 5 as operator, as a result of the “Awards in Predefined Areas 2022” (APA) by the Ministry of Petroleum and Energy of Norway.

The licenses are distributed over the three main oil and gas provinces in the Norwegian Continental Shelf: North Sea: PL1173 (op), PL1179, PL1185; PL 554E; Norwegian Sea: PL 1192 (op), PL1002C (op), PL1194, PL1188, PL134E, PL1189; Barents Sea: PL 1196 (op), PL1197 (op).

The results of the APA 2022 consolidate Vår Energi’s position as a major independent energy company in Norway. The new exploration licenses are focused around Vår Energi key hubs but also includes high impact licenses in possible new hub areas. This confirms Vår Energi’s strategy and commitment to the exploration of the NCS, which is a key part of the company’s future organic business growth.

Vår Energi has ownership in 148 licenses and 36 fields producing net 246,000 boe per day in 2021.