In Negotiation With Iranian Regime, We Should Not Forget Negotiation With Hitler – OpEd

By Hassan Mahmoudi

Iran’s reluctance to negotiate directly with the United States and movements of European officials between hotels in Vienna where the US and Iranian delegation stay, is a prelude to a changing situation in Iran and the Middle East. Although it is too early to determine the detailed outcomes of this change, the general direction is almost clear. According to Reuters, an EU official who coordinates the talks said that the agreement should be achieved in the next two months. On the one hand, the Iranian regime needs the lifting of sanctions in the deadly economic situation and the society is ready to erupt, but fears negotiations since currently it is in a weak position and must make many concessions, which will cause its fragile situation to reach a critical point.

President Biden, on the other hand, is at the crossroads of the legacies of former presidents Barack Obama and Donald Trump, taking a completely different approach. He is under pressure from a wave of opposition from both parties to give concessions to the Iranian regime, on the other hand, under the pressure of the Iranian regime’s lobbyists to give concessions under the pretext of preventing Iran access to the atomic bomb. Rep. Joe Wilson, R, S.C., chairman of the RSC National Security and Foreign Affairs Task Force said in a statement provided to Fox News. ” The Iranian regime never stopped chanting Death to America, and they mean it. This is a regime which has killed over 500 U.S. service members in Iraq through its support of terrorist militias and use of IEDs.”

Experts emphasize that the return of the United States to the negotiating table and giving concessions to the Iranian regime, not only will not help the Iranian people at all, but also emboldens the regime and puts Middle East peace in danger. Furthermore, the US soft gesture towards Iranian regime comes at a moment when, the miserable state of defenselessness people of Iran after mismanagement of coronavirus pandemic, secrecy about missile attack on a Ukrainian plane killing 176 innocent passengers and the November uprising of 2019 with 1,500 killed, government corruption and poverty, unemployment and the devastated economy have created a huge distrust between the people and the government. Khamenei and Rouhani cannot fill this huge gap and Iranian regime has no legitimacy among the people.

Under such circumstances, on Easter Sunday, two rockets were fired at an Iraqi base housing American troops. This is the fourteenth attack by Iranian-backed terrorists on US facilities since President Biden took office three months ago. This shows that Tehran has no desire to end its terrorist activities. But still a US government spokesman called the talks “a healthy step forward”!

Now the question is who should take the first step of reconciliation. During this period, the Iranian regime has shown that it has no intention for language of compromise and wants to advance its line through blackmail.

The 2015 JCPOA allowed Iran to continue its nuclear ambitions and activate warfare and export of terrorism to survive, which led to a humanitarian catastrophe in Yemen and attacks on the world’s largest refinery, Aramco, and caused much misery in Lebanon and continued terrorist attacks in Iraq. Now, Tehran steps up a notch and puts pressure on Biden. Behrouz Kamalvandi Atomic Energy Organization spokesman, on Wednesday April 7th, 2021 said; “An important part of the parliament’s Strategic Action Plan for Lifting Sanctions on 20% enrichment was the rate of 120 kilograms per year. And to date, 55 kilograms of 20% enriched uranium has been produced, and we are almost halfway there, and at this rate we can reach the target in less than eight months. “

To end this, we must learn the lesson from history and past events should be our beacon. We must remember the path of diplomacy with Hitler in World War II. The tragedy of 60 million killed in World War II started by giving a concession to Hitler, but this concession changed the course of history! And now we must stop this from happening again.