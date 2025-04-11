Digital Shields: Using AI And Blockchain To Protect Malaysian SMEs From Tariff Turbulence – OpEd

By Ahmad Nizam Che Kasim

The imposition of new tariffs by global trading partners, particularly the United States, has placed unprecedented pressure on Malaysia’s small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).

As the backbone of the national economy, contributing nearly 40% to Malaysia’s GDP and employing over 7 million workers, SMEs are particularly vulnerable to rising costs, supply chain disruptions, and reduced competitiveness. However, emerging technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Blockchain offer transformative solutions that can help Malaysian SMEs navigate these tariff-induced challenges and sustain their growth in an increasingly volatile global market.

The Tariff Challenge Facing Malaysian SMEs

Tariffs often translate into higher production costs, limited access to raw materials, and reduced profit margins — all of which directly affect SMEs. Export-driven industries such as electronics, rubber products, machinery, and furniture have been hit the hardest. Moreover, unlike large corporations, SMEs have limited resources to absorb these shocks or relocate their operations to tariff-exempt locations. The rising global protectionism signals the urgent need for SMEs to rethink their operational strategies. Embracing digital transformation, particularly through AI and Blockchain, could be the strategic advantage that Malaysian SMEs need to maintain their market relevance and resilience.

AI for Smarter Decision-Making and Efficiency

Artificial Intelligence enables SMEs to automate processes, predict market trends, and optimize supply chains. With tariff pressures increasing operational costs, AI can help SMEs improve cost efficiency in several ways:

Predictive Analytics: AI-powered tools can analyze trade data, forecast demand fluctuations, and recommend optimal sourcing strategies to mitigate tariff exposure.

Process Automation: Automating repetitive tasks such as inventory management, customer service, and logistics tracking reduces labor costs and operational errors.

Personalized Marketing: AI algorithms help SMEs understand customer preferences better, enabling more targeted marketing that enhances sales without significantly increasing costs.

These applications empower SMEs to act proactively rather than reactively, maintaining profitability even in high-tariff environments.

Blockchain for Transparent and Trusted Trade

Blockchain technology offers another vital tool to help SMEs address tariff-related challenges by enhancing transparency, traceability, and trust within the supply chain.

Smart Contracts: Blockchain enables automatic execution of contracts when certain conditions are met, reducing the administrative burden and costs linked to cross-border transactions.

Supply Chain Transparency: Blockchain records every transaction in a secure, immutable ledger. This allows SMEs to verify the origin of their raw materials, prove ethical sourcing, and meet international compliance requirements — a growing concern in tariff-imposing countries.

Financial Inclusion: Blockchain-based financing solutions, like tokenization and decentralized finance (DeFi), can provide alternative funding avenues for SMEs struggling with tighter cash flow due to tariffs.

Moving Forward: A Policy and Industry Collaboration

For Malaysian SMEs to fully harness the benefits of AI and Blockchain, collaboration between the government, industry players, and technology providers is essential. Policies encouraging digital upskilling, technology grants, and public-private partnerships should be intensified. Programs such as SME Digitalisation Grant and Malaysia Digital Economy Blueprint (MyDIGITAL) must prioritize emerging technologies like AI and Blockchain as critical pillars for SME competitiveness.

In conclusion, while tariff pressures pose significant threats to Malaysian SMEs, they also present an opportunity to accelerate digital transformation. By adopting AI and Blockchain, SMEs can future-proof their operations, enhance global competitiveness, and build resilience in the face of global economic uncertainties. Digital technology is no longer optional — it is the new lifeline for Malaysian SMEs striving to thrive in a challenging global trade landscape.