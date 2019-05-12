ISSN 2330-717X
Sunday, May 12, 2019
Iran's Chabahar Port at night. Photo Credit: Ksardar1359, Wikipedia Commons.

India’s First Export Shipment Bound For Afghanistan Enters Iran’s Chabahar Port

The deputy chairman of the Afghanistan Chamber of Commerce and Industries said India’s first export shipment to Afghanistan has arrived at Iran’s Chabahar Port.

“Around 500 tons of rice which were bought from India has arrived in Chabahar this week. Exports have also started through Chabahar,” Khan Jan Alokozay said on Saturday, according to the Times of Central Asia.

He added that Kabul was ready to send Afghanistan’s second export shipment to India via Chabahar.

The Iranian port of Chabahar provides easy access to the sea to Afghanistan.

Chabahar is the closest and best access point of Iran to the Indian Ocean and Iran has devised serious plans to turn it into a transit hub for immediate access to markets in the northern part of the Indian Ocean and Central Asia.

The governments of Iran, Afghanistan, and India in May 2016 signed the Chabahar Agreement, which is a regional transport network initiative.

It aims to create a reliable transport corridor for the smooth transport and transit of goods and services through Chabahar Port between the three countries.

Tasnim News Agency is a private news agency in Iran launched in 2012.

