Kosovo: President Thaçi Awards President Clinton With The ‘Order Of Freedom’

By Eurasia Review

The President of the Republic of Kosovo, Hashim Thaçi, received Tuesday the 42nd President of the United States of America, Bill Clinton, on the 20th Anniversary of the freedom of Kosovo.

President Thaçi said that President Clinton is a symbol of trust, optimism and hope for the citizens of Kosovo.

Thaçi affirmed that President Clinton was the leader who united the world against injustice, and was the most persistent politician to secure Kosovo’s freedom.

“We bow with deep gratitude before you for the freedom of Kosovo. We extend great gratitude to the USA for leading the campaign to stop ethnic cleansing and for returning the citizens of Kosovo to their homes, to rebuild new life and peace for all”, said President Thaçi.

“And it is impossible not to fell proud to express to this great contributor of our freedom the deep gratitude the people of Kosovo have. Thank you, President Clinton!”, he added.

In recognition of his contribution to Kosovo’s freedom, President Thaçi has awarded President Clinton the Order of Freedom.

“Based on my competencies as President of Kosovo, but also as your friend, today, on behalf of the Kosovo institutions, the people of Kosovo, I award the “Order of Freedom”. There is no award that can reward your contribution, the greatest award is the freedom of the country of Kosovo that has reflected with peace and stability in the whole Western Balkans”, he added.

President Clinton, after accepting the award, stated that Kosovo deserves the freedom and a place in NATO and the European Union.

President Thaçi added that the highest gratitude for President Clinton is a rebuilt Kosovo, living in freedom and working for peace everywhere in the world.