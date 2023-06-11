South Africa’s President Ramaphosa Briefs China’s President On African Russia-Ukraine Peace Mission

By SA News

President Cyril Ramaphosa has briefed the Chinese President, Xi Jinping, on the African Leaders’ Peace Mission to Ukraine and Russia.

President Ramaphosa noted that the peace plan has been proposed by China and affirmed by South Africa’s and the African leaders support of initiatives that are aimed at a peaceful resolution of the conflict.

President Xi commended the initiative by the African continent and acknowledged the impact the conflict has had on human lives and on food security in Africa.

The leaders also discussed their cooperation at BRICS and preparations for the upcoming BRICS summit. They both committed to work towards a successful summit.

South Africa will host the leaders of Brazil, Russia, India and China at the 15th BRICS Summit from 22 to 24 August 2023.

Through its chairship, South Africa will work with its BRICS partners to advance the African agenda for growth, development and integration and to advocate for the needs and concerns of the Global South.

President Cyril Ramaphosa echoed these sentiments, while updating Parliament on State capability for economic recovery and the fight against crime on Thursday in Cape Town.

The President was responding to a question on what strategic focus areas will South Africa advance during its tenure as chair of BRICS.

South Africa is chairing the BRICS group of countries in 2023 under the theme: “BRICS and Africa: Partnership for Mutually Accelerated Growth, Sustainable Development and Inclusive Multilateralism”.

The BRICS group brings together some 3.2 billion people. After the United Nations and the Non-Aligned Movement, BRICS is among the largest bloc of countries by total population.

The President recently told Members of Parliament that there are great opportunities for BRICS countries to participate in infrastructure development and the AfCFTA by locating production and services activities in the continent and partnering with local companies and entrepreneurs.