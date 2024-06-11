In Talks With Putin, Lula Supports Peace Negotiations With Ukraine

By ABr

By Pedro Rafael Vilela

Brazil’s President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva spoke on Monday (Jun. 10) with Russian leader Vladimir Putin. In the telephone conversation, Putin expressed solidarity with the victims of the floods in Rio Grande do Sul state, according to a statement released by the Planalto presidential palace.

During the call, Lula advocated for peace negotiations between Russia and Ukraine, to put an end to the conflict that began in February 2022. In this regard, the Brazilian president referred to a joint proposal by Brazil and China, released last month, for a peaceful political resolution to the war.

The Brazil-China proposal includes several key points: avoiding battlefield expansion, reducing escalation, and preventing any party from inflaming the situation. It calls for the involvement of the international community and emphasizes that dialogue and negotiation are the only viable solutions for ending the crisis. The proposal urges all parties to create conditions for resuming direct talks until a comprehensive ceasefire is achieved.

President Lula also emphasized the need for comprehensive reform of the global governance system. He advocated for this issue to be debated within the G20 framework, highlighting that this reform should “reflect new global geopolitical arrangements and strengthen the United Nations’ role as a forum for conflict prevention and consultation.”